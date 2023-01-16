CS Machogu orders action against 2,673 headteachers

Speaking during the release of the Form One placement results for 2022 KCPE Candidates, CS Machogu noted that students in the said schools did not register their preferred secondary schools, raising concern from the ministry.

He said that the oversight affected 33,984 students but the ministry was still able to place them in different schools despite not submitting their choices.

Pulse Live Kenya

“We have those who did their exam, actually some of them did very well, but we found out that they never made any selections.

“To this end, I direct the county directors of education to establish the concerned schools with a view of instituting administrative action against the headteachers and schools management for failing to adequately register learners for examinations,” he said.

CS Machogu also announced that all Form One students will be expected to report to their schools from February 6 to February 13, 2023.

The CS also announced that parents should not be charged school fees for public junior secondary schools, unless they have boarding wings.

As for public high schools, Machogu said school fees were capped at Sh53,554 for national schools and Sh40,555 for county schools.

Pulse Live Kenya

The CS also divulged that 372,459 girls and 387,203 boys were placed in sub-county schools while 107,461 girls and 91,566 boys were placed in county schools.