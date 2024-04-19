Eyewitness recounts how the KDF chopper crashed before his eyes

According the Boen, the resident were going about their duties when the saw the helicopter crashing.

Some of the residents thought the chopper was landing, while others observed that one of the propellers was not rotating.

Upon impact with the ground, the helicopter burst into flames and the residents rushed to rescue the occupants.

"We removed everyone from the wreckage and then other army helicopters came. There was a journalist who asked for help and we rescued him. He was standing. There was also another soldier who asked for help & was on his feet," he said, adding that the fire burnt his clothes.

Story of survivor of the tragic KDF chopper crash, Frankford Karanja Mogire

In the wake of the tragic helicopter crash on April 18 that claimed the lives of 10 Kenya Defence Forces officers, including the esteemed Chief of Defence Gen Francis Ogolla, there emerged a story of survival against all odds.

Frankford Karanja Mogire stands as one of the two miraculous survivors of the devastating accident, a beacon of hope amidst sorrow.

Frankford, whose life and career have been anything but ordinary, is a seasoned journalist and a photographer for the Ministry of Defence.

Since April 2018, he has dedicated his life to capturing the defining moments of our nation's guardians, often at the risk of his own safety.

Born with the spirit of adventure, Frankford's interests range from travel and hiking to culture and photography.

He's not only a professional storyteller through his visuals but a trained journalist, having honed his craft in Journalism and Mass Communication at Mount Kenya University from 2014 to 2016.

He also served as a camera operator for Hope Channel Kenya in 2015.

The breadth of his skills is impressive, with an aptitude for firearms handling.

One of his friends, Isaac Ameex Ali took to social media to wish him a quick recovery as the nation mourns the loss of its valiant soldiers.

"I didn't know you were among the victims but I thank God you came out safe. Tumetoka mbali sana Frankford Karanja tumefunzana mengi na tumeongea mengi. Get well soon bro.. This has been the saddest day ever on earth," he said.

Here are photos of Frankford Karanja Mogire on duty

