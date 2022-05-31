Data reveals how many Kenyans use Nairobi Expressway daily

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, May 31, CS Macharia said that data collected by the ministry indicated that over 30,000 cars use the Nairobi Expressway every day.

The use of the road is still on a trial basis as the government prepares for its official launch.

“The road has been on a pilot phase over the last two weeks and so far we can say that it has been a success by the number of vehicles that we see there, at times over 31,000 on a daily basis,” said the CS in a statement.

Pulse Live Kenya

This means that the road could prove feasible to investors who funded the construction to a tune of over Sh87.9 billion.

According to research from the Inter-America Development Bank, a road only qualifies for a profitable toll model if has traffic of over 5,000 cars daily.

CS Macharia also encouraged motorists to enrol for the manual tolling card (MTC) or the electronic tolling card (ETC) to reduce the amount of time spent at the toll stations.

A number of drivers have been expressing concern over the little build-up of vehicles at exit stations.

“What I would urge Kenyans is to get either the ETC or the MTC to reduce traffic on the expressway,” he said.

Elsewhere, Infrastructure Principal Secretary Paul Maringa told the National Assembly Transport, Housing, and Public Works Committee that the ministry is thinking of reviewing the toll card charges.

In order to attract more Kenyans to sign up for the electronic payment system, the government is considering lowering the Nairobi Expressway toll card rates from Ksh2,000 to Ksh300.

"It takes three seconds to use the card while it takes 45 seconds to use other modes of payment like a credit card. It even takes longer while paying cash.

Pulse Live Kenya

"We discourage using cash payment because some people carry less money and start arguing at the payment point while others waste time as they wait for change. This is why we are encouraging everyone to use cards," he said.

He also mentioned that fresh plans to redesign the highway were already in the works, explaining that this was important to reduce traffic and provide quick access to the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).