ODM party leader Raila Odinga was on Tuesday checked into the Nairobi Hospital after complaining of fatigue and general body aches.

The former Prime Minister's spokesperson, Dennis Onyango confirm that he was taken through a number of tests, among them a liver test and doctors are yet to give a diagnosis for his symptoms.

Many politicians took to social media to react to Mr. Odinga condition, some sending messages of quick recovery to the man that has shaped Kenyan politics for many years.

Here's what they said;

However, former senior adviser, Miguna Miguna did not have kind words for his former boss terming him as “The People's Conman, Legendary Coward and Betrayer”.

With reports indicating that the former PM has been placed in isolation, many Kenyans came out to wish the ODM party leader a quick recovery.