ADVERTISEMENT
How money trail led DCI to doorstep of Wells Fargo HR boss' murder suspect

Denis Mwangi

New details emerge of how detectives traced a suspect in the murder of Wells Fargo HR Director Willis Ayieko

Money trail leads DCI to Willis Ayieko murder suspect's doorstep
Money trail leads DCI to Willis Ayieko murder suspect's doorstep

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have apprehended a suspect linked to the brutal murder of Willis Ayieko, a human resource manager at Wells Fargo.

The suspect, Victor Ouma Okoth, was arrested on Monday at his hideout in Dandora Phase Four, Nairobi.

Following investigations, detectives flagged Okoth after he allegedly withdrew over Sh100,000 from a mobile money agent using Ayieko's phone.

The suspect had recently rented an apartment in Dandora on October 25, where he was seemingly setting up a new residence.

According to local residents, Okoth moved into the neighborhood with new furniture, including a 5x6 bed, sofa, TV, and sound system.

Money trail leads DCI to Willis Ayieko murder suspect's doorstep
Money trail leads DCI to Willis Ayieko murder suspect's doorstep Money trail leads DCI to Willis Ayieko murder suspect's doorstep Pulse Live Kenya

"We saw him moving in but didn't know his story," local resident Kevin Omondi shared.

"He looked new to the area, and everything he brought looked brand new," another resident remarked.

Okoth had introduced himself to the apartment’s caretaker as a teacher. However, on October 28, detectives from the Homicide Unit, Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), and Operations units conducted a raid on the apartment, drawing attention from neighbours.

The officers combed through the house and arrested Okoth along with a woman found at the scene. They were subsequently booked at Muthaiga Police Station.

Director of Criminal Investigations, Amin Mohamed in a statement said that forensic analysis placed Okoth at the scene of Ayieko’s murder.

Two mobile money agents are also under investigation for transactions conducted with the deceased’s phone.

READ: Kenya's top homicide detective breaks down how DCI forensics work

The late Willis Ayieko
The late Willis Ayieko The late Willis Ayieko Pulse Live Kenya

An autopsy by Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that Ayieko died from blunt force trauma to the head.

"We found significant bruising on the scalp and bleeding in the brain, which caused his death," Oduor stated.

Additional bruising was found on Ayieko’s wrists, likely from handcuffs, as well as bruises on his knees and lower limbs.

Ayieko was a key figure in an investigation surrounding a Sh94 million heist at Wells Fargo.

This heist took place in November 2023 when employees reportedly stole cash during transit from Quick Mart Supermarket.

Ayieko, in his role as head of human resources, had participated in high-level crisis meetings and internal probes to identify suspects.

The company’s investigation efforts had led to the arrest of multiple suspects based on communication data.

A Wells Fargo cash-in-transit vehicle abandoned along the Southern Bypass
A Wells Fargo cash-in-transit vehicle abandoned along the Southern Bypass A Wells Fargo cash-in-transit vehicle abandoned along the Southern Bypass Pulse Live Kenya

A colleague noted that Ayieko’s involvement was instrumental in unearthing critical details of the heist, stating that "heads rolled" as a result.

Tragically, Ayieko’s body was found on October 23, 2024, just days after his disappearance, raising questions about possible ties between his death and the heist investigation.

However, authorities have yet to establish any direct connection between the murder and his role in the investigation.

