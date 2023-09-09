The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mother ruins son's birthday, destroys car he gifted his dad [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Odhiambo: My mum didn't appreciate my effort and instead decided that today on my birthday, she was going to soil the efforts of my hard work.

A generous gift from a Kenyan to his father took an unexpected turn as family tensions flared on his birthday on Friday, September 8, 2023, leaving him bewildered and torn between love and frustration.

Odhiambo B. Otieno, who works as a press secretary at the Ida Odinga Trust, recounted the shocking events that unfolded after he gifted his father Mazda Demio.

In 2022, Odhiambo surprised his father with a car, a gesture born out of love and appreciation for his dad's support and guidance throughout his life.

However, what was intended as a heartfelt expression of gratitude has now led to an unfortunate family rift.

Odhiambo revealed that his mother, rather than appreciating his hard work and generosity, chose his birthday September 8, 2023, as the occasion to air her grievances and vandalise the car.

In a heartfelt social media post, he expressed his frustration and confusion about the turn of events.

“This is a car I gifted my dad last year...my mum didn't appreciate my effort and instead decided that today (Friday) on my birthday, she was going to soil the efforts of my hard work.

"I have called both sides, and I am just tired and mad. Does she even know how many months I had to keep the little 50k I collectively earned from my 'high' paying job!! How do you handle such an abusive, violent parent?" Odhiambo wrote.

The post resonated with many Kenyans who sympathized with his dilemma and shared their own opinions.

Kenyans rallied behind Odhiambo and offered him words of encouragement, encouraging him to try and resolve the tension in his family.

Matildasspakisumu - This car should have been in both names (mum and dad). Definitely, dad would be driving. Sorry for that, forgive her. She has a love jealous for you.

Alfasamba - Odhiambo, this car, you PAINFULLY obtained. This is sad. I am so sorry. May God grant you wisdom to handle this situation. But this is vandalism and it’s unlawful.

Jace_enterprise254 - Why would your mom vandalize your dad's car? Why didn't you put it under his and her name? I'm sorry though, I think 🤔 the fact that you decided to gift your dad alone without her consent may be the reason as to why she decided to do this. Kindly forgive 🙏 and talk to her as her son. She'll understand or gift her as well. Times are hard.

_paquerette - Wuuueh. Pole sana about this. May God grant you the wisdom you need. This is really sad.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

Mother ruins son's birthday, destroys car he gifted his dad [Photos]

