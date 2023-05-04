This quiz will help discover your mom's guilty pleasure
Take this quiz with your mom and learn something new about her for Mother's Day
Recommended articles
Mom, what used to get you in trouble when you were a teen?
It was always something my best friend convinced me to do
Getting home late on the weekends
Not getting my chores done
Your dad
Hey mom, was I your 'oops' baby?
There are no 'oops' babies, all children are a gift
I won't say yes
Of course not! You're my perfect baby
Yes, but you turned out fine
Sweet mother of mine, what's 1 thing you enjoy but most people can't guess you do?
A nice dinner or lunch where people are dressed up
The comfort of my own home
Bragging about my kids
Going out dancing or going to the cinema for a movie, just plans outside the house
Mom, what have I not yet learned about life?
Life is give-and-take, you're good at taking what you deserve but you need to learn how to give
Life is what you make it, you control your destiny
Life is unpredictable, roll with the punches
Life is about family, they will be there when everyone else disappears
Mama, what do you like to do when everyone else is not home?
I also leave the house, why should I be alone?
Not much, just the things that need doing
That's me-time, I practice self-care
I find the things people have been hiding from me
Mom, out of all the rules in your house, how many came from how grandma raised you?
All of them
None of them
50/50
Just 1
Mummy dearest, what do you think moms nowadays are getting wrong?
Thinking all children are raised in the same way
The Internet is misleading moms
Discipline - spare the rod, spoil the child
Raising kids in olden ways when the times have changed
Mama, what's something dad did for you that you will never forget?
There's a gift I still cherish to this day
He took me on an outing that we really enjoyed
He still has a chance to do something that memorable
He encouraged me at a time when I was really down
Mom, which of these do you take to calm your nerves?
A well-made cup of chai
My favourite whiskey, just how I like it
A herbal tea with a little honey and lemon
A walk or a short break from what got my nerves worked up
Mama, if we could live anywhere in the world for 1 year, where would you choose?
Somewhere in Europe, I've always been curious about the continent
Maybe South America, I love the people out there
South Africa, it's one of those African countries I think I'd enjoy
Egypt, I'm very fascinated by the history it still holds
Your mom's guilty pleasure is her close-knit group of friends. They are the people she relies on to keep herself grounded and she thoroughly enjoys their company. Was the quiz spot-on?
Share your score:
Your mom enjoys taking some time off and having some time to herself. She may never ask for it but when she gets a chance to, she takes time to do some self-care. Was the quiz accurate?
Share your score:
Your mom really loves that she has always gotten along with most of your friends because she is indeed the cool mom. How about you and your friends show her some love this Mother's Day?
Share your score:
Your mom really knows how to keep her guilty pleasure hidden, we couldn't crack her. Perhaps ask her to just tell it to you?
Share your score:
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke