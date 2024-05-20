How Ruto was received by U.S. Secret Service to start his state visit [Video]

Upon his arrival, President Ruto was warmly welcomed by the U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman, Kenyan community in Atlanta, along with First Lady Rachel Ruto.

President Ruto's was also welcomed by motorcade by the U.S. Secret Service agents.

The U.S. Secret Service is mandated to protect visiting heads of foreign states or governments and their spouses traveling with them along with other distinguished foreign visitors to the United States.

President William Ruto lands at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to start his U.S. State Visit on May 20, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The motorcade included several armored SUVs, police escorts, and snaked its way from the airport to the heart of Atlanta.

The president's itinerary for the day is packed with important engagements.

After checking in at his hotel for a briefing meeting, he will visit the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

President Ruto will speak about the shared commitment between Kenya and the U.S. to good governance and anti-corruption.

Another of the key highlights of President Ruto's visit is his meeting with the Kenyan diaspora in Atlanta.

This gathering, hosted by the local Kenyan community, offers a platform for the President to address Kenyans living abroad.

President Ruto's visit also includes a stop at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. Here, he will pay homage to the civil rights struggle, honouring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Throughout his visit, President Ruto is expected to engage with President Joe Biden, various U.S. officials and stakeholders, exploring opportunities for collaboration and partnership.