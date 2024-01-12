How State House renovations have impacted Ruto's schedule and routine

Opting against the construction of a new Sh2 billion building amidst economic challenges, President Ruto has proactively chosen to rejig the traditional approach to official functions and meetings.

State House was built in 1907 to serve as the official residence of the governor of British East Africa, when Kenya was a colony within the British Empire.

A photo showing construction works at State House Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Utilizing the Presidential Pavilion

The ongoing renovations at the main State House residence have prompted President Ruto to leverage the recently constructed presidential pavilion.

With the capacity to accommodate between 1,000 to 1,500 people, the pavilion not only serves as an alternative space for official gatherings but also eliminates the historical need to hire tents and equipment for large delegations.

The news desk broke the news about the Ruto’s newly constructed presidential pavilion on January 3, after the head of state hosted various guests from Somalia and Sudan.

President William Ruto held talks with the RSF Leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, State House, Nairobi on January 3, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

President William Ruto met South Sudan special envoy General Akol Koor Kuc at State House Nairobi on January 2, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto's move to build the pavilion was a strategic move to enhance efficiency while addressing economic considerations.

The decision stems from a recognition that some officials had previously profited from rental fees associated with tents and equipment whenever past heads of state hosted significant delegations.

Operational Shifts and Project Engagements

During the renovation period, President Ruto is adapting by working from various State Houses and Lodges across the country.

This operational shift allows him to maintain an active engagement in touring and launching projects nationwide.

Since December 2023, President Ruto has toured Uasin Gishu, Nyandarua, and Laikipia, choosing to work from Nakuru State House and Eldoret State Lodge.

According to the head of state's itinerary, he is also set to tour Nyanza, Western and Coast regions, taking advantage of the presidential residences to use as an operating base.

In recent years, the number of state lodges has also increased with the most recent ones being in Kisii and Kirinyaga.

In 2023, State House also revamped the landscape of the terrace for the second time.

The first revamp, which occurred a few months after President William Ruto was sworn into office, introduced the first cabro revamp.

This was a major transformation from the tarmac paving that had become synonymous with the house on the hill for decades.

