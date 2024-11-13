Primarily, these plates are seen as symbols of prestige and exclusivity, adding status to the vehicle.

In some cases, they also allow for personalisation, reflecting personal stories or meaningful numbers, such as birthdays, special codes or special sequence.

Additionally, such plates can be a good investment, appreciating in value over time, and are easy to remember, making them practical for both personal and business use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cultural beliefs and superstitions also play a role, with some numbers viewed as lucky or significant.

However, these coveted plates come at a premium cost, underscoring their association with wealth and exclusivity.

Sequential siblings: 12 Number plate coincidences you would not believe if they were not captured on camera Pulse Live Kenya

How to apply for special number plates from NTSA

Applying for special number plates in Kenya is a straightforward process facilitated by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) through the eCitizen platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

This guide outlines the steps you need to follow to secure your special number plate, which allows for personalised combinations of letters and numbers.

Types of Number Plates

Kenyan motorists can choose from three types of number plates:

Normal Number Plate: Costs Sh3,050.

Special Number Plate: Priced at Sh30,000, allowing for specific combinations that may hold personal significance, such as anniversaries or birthdays.

Customised Number Plate: This option is more exclusive and costs Sh1 million, enabling individuals to select unique patterns or names.

How to apply for NTSA's special pattern number plates at only Sh30,000 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Step-by-Step Application Process

Follow these steps to apply for a special number plate:

Log into eCitizen

Visit the eCitizen portal and log in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one.

Access the NTSA Portal

ADVERTISEMENT

Once logged in, navigate to the NTSA services section. Select the motor vehicle you wish to register for a special number plate.

Select Motor Vehicle Services

Click on the "Motor Vehicle Services" tab, then choose "Reflective Plate." Here, you can select the type of number plate you want—normal, special, or personalised.

Attach Required Documents

Prepare all necessary documents in PDF format. This typically includes your original logbook and any current registration details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Submit Your Application

After attaching the documents, tick the declaration box confirming that all information is accurate. Click "Submit" to proceed with payment.

How to apply for NTSA's special pattern number plates at only Sh30,000 Pulse Live Kenya

Payment

ADVERTISEMENT

The application fee for a special number plate is Sh30,000. You can pay through various online payment methods available on the eCitizen platform.

Receive Notification

After successful submission and payment, you will receive an SMS notification regarding the status of your application and when to collect your new number plates.

Important Considerations

Ensure that your preferred number combination is available; if it has already been taken, you will need to select a different one.

The processing time for your application is approximately seven working days.

When collecting your new plates, bring along your original ID and any old plates that are being replaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application process for special number plates in Kenya is designed to be user-friendly and efficient through the eCitizen platform.

By following these steps, you can easily obtain a number plate that reflects your personal style or significant dates in your life.