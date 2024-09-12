Gov’t to recruit 200,000 youth for jobs across Kenya [How to apply]

President William Ruto on Thursday, September 12, 2024, unveiled the Climate Resilience Service Program (CRSP), an ambitious initiative designed to employ 200,000 Kenyan youths in climate-related projects.

The programme will officially begin on October 1, 2024, starting with 20,000 youths in Nairobi County.

It will be open to all Kenyans above the age of 18, offering equal opportunities for all genders across the country’s 47 counties.

Each cohort will work for one year, during which they will receive life skills training to prepare them for employment or entrepreneurship.

President William Ruto when he launched the Climate Resilience Service Program (CRSP) on September 12, 2024 in Korogocho, Nairobi County. Pulse Live Kenya

First phase of the Climate WorX Mtaani Initiative

The first phase of CRSP will be implemented in Nairobi, focusing on climate resilience projects along the Nairobi River under the guidance of the Nairobi River Commission.

President Ruto highlighted the urgency of these interventions, especially in areas affected by recent floods. The initiative aims to clean up and improve the safety of informal settlements along the river.

"We made a commitment to improve the safety of informal settlements in the Nairobi River Basin," President Ruto stated during the project’s launch in Korogocho Nairobi County.

The initiative, part of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation plan, will address environmental issues and create immediate employment opportunities for young people.

Nationwide rollout

Following its launch in Nairobi, the programme will gradually expand to other counties, starting with Nakuru, Kisumu, Mombasa, and Uasin Gishu.

These counties are prioritised due to their vulnerability to climate change and high levels of youth unemployment.

"After one month, we shall include all the other remaining counties in the programme because we want to have about 200,000 youths dealing with environmental issues," Ruto added.

Climate resilience and job creation

The CRSP is built on a labour-intensive approach, employing youths to work on critical infrastructure, environmental, and housing projects. In addition to employment, the programme will equip participants with skills that will help them transition to better work opportunities or further education.

“The programme will allow our youth to transition into better work opportunities or further education after gaining valuable experience in environmental projects,” President Ruto noted.

The programme aims to build resilience in communities by focusing on tree planting, creating green spaces, and enhancing urban infrastructure to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Application process for CRSP jobs

Kenyans seeking to apply for the Climate WorX Mtaani jobs can follow these steps to submit their application:

Step 1: Submit personal details

Visit the CRSP website to access the application portal.

Provide your full name, gender, phone number, and date of birth.

Step 2: Submit national identification

Enter your National Identity Card Number or Maisha Number.

Step 3: Provide location information

Submit your county and area of residence.

Step 4: Submit education and skill level

Fill in your educational background and current skill level.