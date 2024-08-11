The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto presides over the launch of new project set to create 150,000 jobs

Amos Robi

President Ruto pledged his administration's full support for the successful implementation of the industrial city.

President William Ruto when he presided over the groundbreaking of the Sagana Industrial City in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, August 10, 2024
President William Ruto when he presided over the groundbreaking of the Sagana Industrial City in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, August 10, 2024
  • Governor Anne Waiguru and President William Ruto are optimistic about the project's impact
  • Over 46 investors have shown interest in establishing factories within the industrial city, and Phase 1 of the EPZ is already underway
  • Sagana Industrial City in Kirinyaga County aims to create 150,000 jobs upon completion

Recommended articles

Kirinyaga County is set to witness a transformative economic shift with the upcoming Sagana Industrial City, which is expected to create approximately 150,000 jobs upon completion.

Governor Anne Waiguru, who also serves as the Council of Governors (COG) Chairperson, shared her optimism during the project's groundbreaking ceremony, which was presided over by President William Ruto on Saturday.

Waiguru revealed that the ambitious project would generate 30,000 direct jobs and 120,000 indirect jobs, significantly benefiting local farmers who will supply raw materials for processing and export.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor highlighted that supportive industries, including banking, logistics, ICT, security, and hospitality, would further enhance employment opportunities in the region.

President William Ruto when he presided over the groundbreaking of the Sagana Industrial City in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, August 10, 2024
President William Ruto when he presided over the groundbreaking of the Sagana Industrial City in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, August 10, 2024 President William Ruto when he presided over the groundbreaking of the Sagana Industrial City in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, August 10, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto sets work boundaries & high expectations for new Cabinet

“As we gather to break the ground for Sagana Industrial City, we lay the foundation for what will soon become a thriving industrial hub and a beacon of a brighter and prosperous future for Kirinyaga,” Waiguru stated.

She expressed gratitude to President Ruto for approving the establishment of the only Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in the central region.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto pledged his administration's full support for the successful implementation of the industrial city.

He announced that the National Government would inject Sh750 million into the project, with Sh500 million allocated for the development of the EPZ and Sh250 million directed towards the County Aggregation and Industrial Park (CAIP).

President William Ruto when he presided over the groundbreaking of the Sagana Industrial City in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, August 10, 2024
President William Ruto when he presided over the groundbreaking of the Sagana Industrial City in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, August 10, 2024 President William Ruto when he presided over the groundbreaking of the Sagana Industrial City in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, August 10, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Over 500K Kenyans voluntarily save Sh2.255 billion for affordable houses

ADVERTISEMENT

“This project will enable farmers to earn more money from value addition, processing, and manufacturing, and create numerous jobs for the youth,” President Ruto said.

He also assured residents that the government was negotiating with US and European markets for the export of processed goods from the industrial park.

Governor Waiguru emphasised that the Industrial Park aligns with Kirinyaga’s Mountain Cities 2032 Blueprint, which designates Ndia Constituency as the Industrial City of Kirinyaga.

The city spread over 242 acres, will drive the county's industrialisation agenda through agro-processing and manufacturing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The industrial city will feature an EPZ, a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), and affordable housing.

President William Ruto when he presided over the groundbreaking of the Sagana Industrial City in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, August 10, 2024
President William Ruto when he presided over the groundbreaking of the Sagana Industrial City in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, August 10, 2024 President William Ruto when he presided over the groundbreaking of the Sagana Industrial City in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, August 10, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Joho steals the show with overwhelming welcome in first working tour with Ruto

So far, over 46 investors have expressed interest in establishing factories within the industrial city. Phase 1 of the EPZ, which focuses on processing and manufacturing export goods such as textiles and leather, is already underway.

Waiguru noted that the upcoming CAIP would support local and export industries, primarily targeting agricultural produce such as dairy, avocados, macadamia, and various fruits and vegetables.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lobby group wants Meru county suspended & 2 actions taken on Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment

Lobby group wants Meru county suspended & 2 actions taken on Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment

Larry Madowo shares heartwarming video of Kenyan police officers in Haiti praying

Larry Madowo shares heartwarming video of Kenyan police officers in Haiti praying

Ruto flies out in first international trip after close to 2 months of protests

Ruto flies out in first international trip after close to 2 months of protests

Ruto presides over the launch of new project set to create 150,000 jobs

Ruto presides over the launch of new project set to create 150,000 jobs

DP Gachagua addresses claims that Mt. Kenya was shortchanged in Ruto’s new cabinet

DP Gachagua addresses claims that Mt. Kenya was shortchanged in Ruto’s new cabinet

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Joho steals the show with overwhelming welcome in first working tour with Ruto

Joho steals the show with overwhelming welcome in first working tour with Ruto

Raila affirms his stance on demos in statement on 'Nane Nane' protests

Raila affirms his stance on demos in statement on 'Nane Nane' protests

Kalonzo & Karua warn IG & government over response to peaceful protests

Kalonzo & Karua warn IG & government over response to peaceful protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Money Fest matatu linked to Ruto's son allegedly undergoes inspection

Money Fest matatu spotted in NTSA inspection queue after public scrutiny

ODM Leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna.

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff