Ruto presides over the launch of new project set to create 150,000 jobs

Kirinyaga County is set to witness a transformative economic shift with the upcoming Sagana Industrial City, which is expected to create approximately 150,000 jobs upon completion.

Governor Anne Waiguru, who also serves as the Council of Governors (COG) Chairperson, shared her optimism during the project's groundbreaking ceremony, which was presided over by President William Ruto on Saturday.

Waiguru revealed that the ambitious project would generate 30,000 direct jobs and 120,000 indirect jobs, significantly benefiting local farmers who will supply raw materials for processing and export.

The governor highlighted that supportive industries, including banking, logistics, ICT, security, and hospitality, would further enhance employment opportunities in the region.

President William Ruto when he presided over the groundbreaking of the Sagana Industrial City in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, August 10, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

“As we gather to break the ground for Sagana Industrial City, we lay the foundation for what will soon become a thriving industrial hub and a beacon of a brighter and prosperous future for Kirinyaga,” Waiguru stated.

She expressed gratitude to President Ruto for approving the establishment of the only Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in the central region.

National government's financial commitment

President Ruto pledged his administration's full support for the successful implementation of the industrial city.

He announced that the National Government would inject Sh750 million into the project, with Sh500 million allocated for the development of the EPZ and Sh250 million directed towards the County Aggregation and Industrial Park (CAIP).

“This project will enable farmers to earn more money from value addition, processing, and manufacturing, and create numerous jobs for the youth,” President Ruto said.

He also assured residents that the government was negotiating with US and European markets for the export of processed goods from the industrial park.

A blueprint for industrialisation in Kirinyaga

Governor Waiguru emphasised that the Industrial Park aligns with Kirinyaga’s Mountain Cities 2032 Blueprint, which designates Ndia Constituency as the Industrial City of Kirinyaga.

The city spread over 242 acres, will drive the county's industrialisation agenda through agro-processing and manufacturing.

The industrial city will feature an EPZ, a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), and affordable housing.

So far, over 46 investors have expressed interest in establishing factories within the industrial city. Phase 1 of the EPZ, which focuses on processing and manufacturing export goods such as textiles and leather, is already underway.