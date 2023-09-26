Secretary Austin arrived in Nairobi on Monday, September 25, as part of a broader diplomatic tour of African nations.
How Secret Service handled Nairobi tour of U.S. Defence Secretary Austin [Video]
The United States Secret Service took over close protection responsibilities for U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III during his visit to Kenya.
Recommended articles
His visit to Kenya carried significant weight, given the strategic partnership between the two countries in various fields, including counterterrorism, regional security, and economic cooperation.
The highlight of Secretary Austin's visit included meetings with President William Ruto at the State House, Nairobi, and with Defence CS Aden Duale at the Ministry of Defence headquarters, as well as Manda Bay Navy Base.
During Secretary Austin's arrival at State House and the Department of Defence the U.S. Secret Service took key positions to protect him.
The Secret Service, renowned worldwide for safeguarding high-ranking U.S. officials, is known for its rigorous security protocols and expertise in ensuring the safety of dignitaries.
In places where the Secret Service does not have complete control over the venue, agents will insist on securing the area with their own personnel, ensuring the immediate surroundings or VIPs are safe.
The Secret Service also works closely with local security to ensure the safety of U.S. government officials during their travels.
Watch the video of Secret Service officers in Nairobi below
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke