The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How Secret Service handled Nairobi tour of U.S. Defence Secretary Austin [Video]

Denis Mwangi

The United States Secret Service took over close protection responsibilities for U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III during his visit to Kenya.

United States Secret Service officers during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to Kenya
United States Secret Service officers during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to Kenya

Secretary Austin arrived in Nairobi on Monday, September 25, as part of a broader diplomatic tour of African nations.

Recommended articles

His visit to Kenya carried significant weight, given the strategic partnership between the two countries in various fields, including counterterrorism, regional security, and economic cooperation.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to State House, Nairobi
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to State House, Nairobi U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The highlight of Secretary Austin's visit included meetings with President William Ruto at the State House, Nairobi, and with Defence CS Aden Duale at the Ministry of Defence headquarters, as well as Manda Bay Navy Base.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 3 KDF heroes awarded for rescuing US soldiers

During Secretary Austin's arrival at State House and the Department of Defence the U.S. Secret Service took key positions to protect him.

The Secret Service, renowned worldwide for safeguarding high-ranking U.S. officials, is known for its rigorous security protocols and expertise in ensuring the safety of dignitaries.

READ: Outcomes of Ruto's meeting with U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III

In places where the Secret Service does not have complete control over the venue, agents will insist on securing the area with their own personnel, ensuring the immediate surroundings or VIPs are safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secret Service also works closely with local security to ensure the safety of U.S. government officials during their travels.

READ: US & UK train KDF's first-ever amphibious commando unit [Video]

United States Secret Service officers during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to Kenya
United States Secret Service officers during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to Kenya United States Secret Service officers during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to Kenya Pulse Live Kenya
United States Secret Service officers during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to Kenya
United States Secret Service officers during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to Kenya United States Secret Service officers during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to Kenya Pulse Live Kenya
United States Secret Service officers during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to Kenya
United States Secret Service officers during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to Kenya United States Secret Service officers during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to Kenya Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
United States Secret Service officers during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to Kenya
United States Secret Service officers during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to Kenya United States Secret Service officers during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III's visit to Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Watch the video of Secret Service officers in Nairobi below

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Secret Service handled Nairobi tour of U.S. Defence Secretary Austin [Video]

How Secret Service handled Nairobi tour of U.S. Defence Secretary Austin [Video]

MCA arrested in connection to defilement of 14-year-old

MCA arrested in connection to defilement of 14-year-old

Preliminary investigation reveals why 10-storey Mirema building collapsed

Preliminary investigation reveals why 10-storey Mirema building collapsed

Fear grips congregation after gunmen invade church, rob cash & phones

Fear grips congregation after gunmen invade church, rob cash & phones

Duties Ahmednasir wants Ruto to remove from Gachagua’s office

Duties Ahmednasir wants Ruto to remove from Gachagua’s office

Outcomes of Ruto's meeting with U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III

Outcomes of Ruto's meeting with U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III

President Ruto breaches protocol for Sakaja as Gachagua reacts

President Ruto breaches protocol for Sakaja as Gachagua reacts

French President withdraws ambassador, troops from Niger following coup

French President withdraws ambassador, troops from Niger following coup

Details of KNEC's new KCSE grading system

Details of KNEC's new KCSE grading system

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evans Okeyo joins JSC as Director of Complaints and Investigations

Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

DP Rigathi Gachagua with Maina Muchangi

DP Gachagua stirs social media in reunion with friend for over 18 years

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

A suspect fleeing from Nairobi Hospital finance director Erick Maigo's house in Nairobi

CCTV captures murder suspect at Nairobi Hospital finance boss' house