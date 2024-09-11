Hundreds stranded at JKIA after airport staff effect go-slow [Photos & Video]

According to travellers, the situation at the airport has been chaotic, with long queues at check-in counters and security checkpoints.

CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo who was travelling said that he struggled to catch his flight which also experienced some delays.

"So, airlines are rushing to get the flights to leave JKIA before midnight, because at midnight, everything shuts down. The staff say they want a total shut down," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Pulse Kenya news desk observed that flights have been landing at JKIA but many departures are facing delays.

Kenya Airways has also announced possible cancellation of some flights due to the strike.

"Kenya Airways would like to alert you that due to the action by some JKIA staff, this has resulted in some delays and possible cancellations of some of our flights for both departing and arriving passengers," the airline said in a statement.

The go-slow was primarily caused by a dispute between the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) and the government over the proposed lease of the airport to Adani Enterprises, an Indian company.

KAWU has been vocal against the government's plans to lease JKIA, demanding full disclosure of the lease details and expressing concerns over the presence of Adani representatives at the airport.

The staff is opposes the Adani Group's proposed takeover of JKIA for several key reasons.

Adani Enterprises Pulse Live Kenya

KAWU has accused the government of not being transparent regarding the details of the lease agreement with Adani.

They argue that the government is attempting to privatise a national asset without proper stakeholder engagement or public consultation, which they view as an underhanded tactic.

The union fears that the move could lead to significant job losses for aviation workers.

They are particularly concerned that the deal would undermine the employment security of their members, as well as the overall working conditions at the airport.

The proposed agreement includes clauses that would grant Adani substantial control over airport operations, such as authority over upgrades across all of Kenya's airports and the ability to set airport fees.

The deal proposes a 30-year exclusive concession, which includes restrictions on the government constructing another airport during that period.

KAWU has highlighted that workers have not received a salary review in eight years. They argue that any new investment in the airport should not come at the expense of fair compensation and benefits for existing employees.

The union is also calling for the resignation of top officials from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Kenya Airways (KQ), whom they believe have failed to advocate for workers' rights and have been complicit in advancing the Adani deal without addressing employee concerns.

An aircraft marshal guides a plane at JKIA Pulse Live Kenya

Details of the Adani JKIA takeover deal

The proposed deal between the government and Adani Enterprises regarding Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) involves several key components, which have sparked significant public controversy and legal challenges.

The agreement would grant Adani control over JKIA for a period of 30 years.

Adani Enterprises has pledged to invest around $1.85 billion to upgrade and expand the airport.

This investment is intended to include the construction of a second runway and a new passenger terminal as part of a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

After the 30-year lease period, Adani would retain an 18% equity stake in the aeronautical business at JKIA indefinitely.

This means that even after the lease ends, Adani would continue to benefit financially from the airport's operations.

Under the terms of the deal, Adani would be entitled to a concession fee starting at Sh6 billion, with a 10% increase every five years.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) have filed a lawsuit to block the deal, citing concerns over governance, accountability, and the prudent use of public resources.

JKIA terminal Pulse Live Kenya

The High Court on Tuesday issued a temporary suspension of the deal, preventing any implementation until a judicial review is conducted.

The court acknowledged substantial grounds for questioning the validity of the lease process, and a further hearing is scheduled for October 8, 2024.