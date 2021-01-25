Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has insisted that he has not joined Jubilee, and he has not chased anyone from the party.

Speaking on Monday, Mr. Odinga said he is the leader of the Orange party, and Jubilee has its own leaders.

He went on to state that the individuals claiming that he chased them out of the Jubilee party are only out to spread propaganda and, if they cannot do their responsibilities as the ruling party, it’s up to them and, they should not include ODM in their issues.

“Mimi sijaingia Jubilee. Mimi ni kiongozi wa chama cha ODM na Jubilee ikona viongozi wake. Kama wanazozana wao wenyewe hio si shauri yangu. Walisema siwezi nikawafukuza ODM na niende kuwafukuza Jubilee mbona wanalia ati nimewafukuza, nimewafukuza wapi? Hio ni porojo na kama wameshindwa na kazi ndani ya chama chao wazozane wenyewe wasiingize ODM kwa mambo ya ndani ya Jubilee,” said Raila Odinga.

Asked why he stopped being vocal as the opposition leader, the former Prime Minister said that after his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, he now has direct access to the Head of State and tells him of any issues that need to be addressed directly.

Mr. Odinga, however, noted that the discord within the Jubilee party has made it difficult for the government to take action on some of the issues he has raised.

He pointed out that when someone is accused of, for instance, corruption, it’s Jubilee legislators who strongly defend the person accusing the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) which hunt.

“Zamani nilikuwa naongea kwa uwazi kabisa lakini siku hizi mimi namwambia Uhuru. Yeye mwenyewe anaweza kwambia nimemwambia mara nyingi mambo yanakwenda vibaya hapa chukua hatua lakini kwa sababu ya mgawanyiko ndani ya serikali ya jubilee hawachukui hatua. Siku hizi mtu ameshikwa na ufisadi anatetewa na wabunge wa Jubilee ndio unaona DCI na DPP wananza kulaumiwa ati wanadhulumu watu,” added Raila Odinga.