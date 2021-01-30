The International Criminal Court (ICC) has finally released Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru on a Sh1 million Bail.

This comes a few months after Gicheru surrendered to the ICC following an arrest warrant that was issued by the Court in 2015.

The lawyer is accused of offences against the administration of justice, where he is said to have bribed witnesses not to testify against suspects of the 2007 post-election violence.

Paul Gicheru had requested for an Interim release which the ICC Prosecutor did not object to.

He was, however, given strict conditions he must adhere to including; Giving Sh1 million financial security to the ICC Registrar in the form of cash or bank order. Comply fully with all orders issued and surrender himself immediately to the relevant authorities if required by the Chamber.

Appear before the Chamber at the date, time, place, and in the manner ordered by the Chamber and shall remain in attendance until excused.

Gicheru was also barred from contact, directly or indirectly of any of the Prosecutor’s witnesses or victims, except through counsel authorized to represent him before the ICC and in accordance with the applicable protocols.

He is also to reside in Kenya at a specific address for the duration of the proceedings when not present in the Netherlands for the purposes of court proceedings, unless otherwise authorized in advance by the Chamber.

Gicheru is to provide the Registrar with copies of all passports, visas, identity documents, and any other travel documents issued to him; he shall not travel internationally except to the extent permitted by the Chamber and shall inform the Registrar or his delegate, no later than seven days prior to any international travel.

He is to report once a week to the Registrar, his delegate, or other person(s) on the date and time and in the manner to be determined by the Registrar, which may include the use of video conferencing technology.