ADVERTISEMENT
CS Owalo appoints Dennis Itumbi to government position

Amos Robi

Itumbi was appointed alongside former Nation Media Group Editor-in-Chief Thomas Mshindi and KTN News Swahili anchor Zubeidah Koome

ICT Cabinet Secretary, Eliud Owalo, has announced the appointment of Dennis Itumbi to the Working Group on Policy and Legislative Reforms in the Information, Communications, and Digital Economy Sector.

This move signifies a significant development in the sector's ongoing efforts to enhance its policy framework and regulatory environment.

The official appointment was conveyed through a gazette notice dated September 19, and Itumbi will play a crucial role within the newly formed working group alongside other notable figures, including Tom Olali, Edward Mwasi, and Philip Thigo.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy has appointed the Working Group on Policy and Legislative Reforms for the Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Sector (hereafter referred to as 'Sectoral Working Group')." the notice read.

ICT CS Eliud Owalo
ICT CS Eliud Owalo

One of the primary objectives of this Sectoral Working Group is to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the effectiveness, appropriateness, and structural aspects of the ICT and digital economy sector. It aims to determine the sector's capacity to drive agility, innovation, and value creation.

Additionally, the working group will scrutinize the existing policy frameworks, legislative structures, institutional setups, and administrative protocols governing the ICT and digital economy sector in Kenya.

Its task is to formulate recommendations for reforms where necessary, fostering a more conducive environment for growth and development.

The notice further elaborated on the group's structure, emphasizing that it would be organized around the State Departments of ICT and the Digital Economy, as well as Broadcasting and Telecommunications, under well-defined thematic areas.

KTN News anchor Zubeidah Kananu Koome
KTN News anchor Zubeidah Kananu Koome

Alongside Dennis Itumbi, KTN News Swahili anchor Zubeida Koome has been appointed to the working group.

Koome's role will encompass the Broadcasting, Postal, and Courier sectors, where her expertise will contribute to shaping the sector's policies.

Furthermore, former Nation Media Group Editor-in-Chief, Thomas Mshindi, has also been named as a member of the working group.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

ADVERTISEMENT

