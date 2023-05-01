IEBC wishes Kenyans a happy Labour Day, nasty backlash ensues

Posted in the early hours of Monday, the message from IEBC simply read, "Happy Labour Day. Thank you for your continued support," but Kenyans on the comment section were having none of it.

A high number of those who posted replies demanded payment for services offered to the Commission during various by-elections held over recent months.

A number of the comments also alluded to remarks made by Azimio politicians who claim that the electoral body was infiltrated during the 2022 General Election.

IEBC's Labour Day message backfires as workers demand unpaid dues [Screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya

There have been claims of IEBC delaying payments for clerks hired for various by-elections around the country, in September 2022 clerks in North Imenti staged protests claiming delayed payments.

"We have spent time and money as we chase our emoluments and we are appealing for them to be expedited," one clerk told NTV at the time.

IEBC commissioners exit

Wafula Chebukati, who served as the IEBC Chairman in two consecutive General Elections, exited the commission in January after the expiry of his 6-year term.

"I was appointed chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on 18th January 2017 for a constitutional term of six years. Yesterday I successfully completed the term.

"I wish to thank Kenyans for giving me the opportunity to serve them. It has been an honor. It was undoubtedly a challenging assignment, but I served my country to the best of my ability and in accordance with the oath of office that I took," Chebukati wrote in his final statement.

In February, President William Ruto appointed a seven-member panel to recruit the next team of commissioners to lead IEBC.

According to an amendment made to the IEBC Act, the panel was selected to comprise of representatives of the Parliamentary Service Commission, the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC), the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya.