Jose Camargo's name surfaces again as Raila claims 4 Venezuelans in the country

Pointing out one Jose Camargo whose name was popular during the presidential election petition hearing, Raila said the individuals are residing at the Maasai Mara lodge where they intend to undertake their operations.

Odinga further alleged that the foreign nationals have been in communication with the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) Director Ezra Chiloba and former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

“We have information that the mercenaries who accessed the servers during the elections, one of them Jose Carmago, are in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They were living at a hotel in Kileleshwa but left after realising we were aware of their mission and moved to another hotel in Karen and are now at the Maasai Mara Lodge,” the former prime minister told his supporters at the Kamukunji grounds on Sunday, April 16.

Pulse Live Kenya

Revival of mass action protests

The Azimio One Kenya Coalition has threatened to head back to the streets after claiming their Kenya Kwanza counterparts were not going to meet their demands in the bipartisan talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odinga on April 13 said the lapse of the holy month of Ramadan would see another wave of mass protests if the government did not show seriousness in talks.

"Do we agree that mass action and negotiations should go hand in hand? Immediately after the Ramadhan, I will announce when the countrywide mass actions will return," he told his supporters in Nairobi.

The tough talk by the Azimio leaders has also been countered by pro-government leaders who have said they will not be pressured by the threats from the Azimio coalition.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua noted that for the government to engage Azimio, Raila must first acknowledge William Ruto as the President of Kenya.

The DP stated that Raila approached Ruto seeking a way out after hitting a deadlock with mass action.

"Before we have any talks, he (Raila) must first acknowledge in public that Ruto is the President of Kenya. That is why we told him to talk in Parliament but we cannot engage Raila," Gachagua said.