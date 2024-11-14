IG reports that police injuries outnumbered civilian injuries during protests

The National Police Service (NPS) has provided an update on the security situation and ongoing investigations following serious crimes reported across the country.
The National Police Service highlighted the serious impact of the demonstrations and the rise in crimes, particularly against women.
This comes in response to a statement issued on November 14, 2024, by the Catholic Bishops, expressing concern over abductions, torture, killings, and the alarming rise in the murder of women.
The NPS highlighted the effects of public demonstrations against the proposed Finance Bill 2024, which took place between June 18 and July 2024.
The demonstrations resulted in significant loss of life and property.
The police recorded:
- 495 injuries to police officers.
- 347 injuries to civilians.
- 42 civilian fatalities.
- 69 cases of serious damage to government vehicles.
Additionally, 57 cases of missing persons were reported. Of these:
- 22 individuals were found alive.
- 6 were found dead.
- 29 remain unaccounted for. Efforts to trace these individuals are ongoing.
During this period, law enforcement arrested 1,552 individuals across the country.
The statement emphasised that all cases involving police officers implicated in deaths have been taken over by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).
The NPS is working closely with IPOA and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to ensure thorough investigations.
The NPS confirmed that all reported cases of abductions are under investigation by the DCI.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has also established a specialised Missing Persons Unit to handle such cases.
The NPS reported that 97 women have been killed in the past three months.
Investigations into most of these cases have been concluded, with suspects identified and charged in court.
Furthermore, Gender Desks at police stations nationwide are on high alert to address gender-based violence promptly.
Inspector General Douglas Kanja assured the public of heightened security measures across the country.
The NPS appealed to citizens to collaborate by sharing any information that could assist in ongoing investigations.
Conclusion
Specialised units and oversight collaborations are addressing these issues, while public cooperation remains vital. The NPS reassures its commitment to ensuring safety and accountability.