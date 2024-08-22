Inside job: Witness account contradicts police report on Gigiri Police Station escape

The escape, which occurred under the cover of night, has exposed potential lapses in oversight and has led to the investigation of two police officers who were on duty at the time.

A witness told police that the detainees were able to walk out of the station's main door.

Sources reveal that the two officers responsible for monitoring the Gigiri Police Station during the night shift have been identified as key suspects in the escape.

The witness pointed to these officers as having played a pivotal role in facilitating the detainees' freedom.

Acting IG Gilbert Masengeli with DCI Amin Mohamed at Gigiri Police Station Pulse Live Kenya

The escape was reportedly well-coordinated, with initial findings suggesting that the suspects did not cut through wire mesh or breach the cell walls.

Instead, they walked out of the cells and through the main entrance, which was left unsecured.

The witness who was detained for fraud and was present during the escape, revealed to investigators that the duty officer had taken a roll call shortly after midnight but then failed to secure the cell doors before leaving.

The witness further disclosed that upon being introduced to the cells, he observed that the suspects, including Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, were already outside their cell cubes.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, also known as Collins Jomaisu Khalisia, is the prime suspect in the Kware murders case in Nairobi, Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Jumaisi, who had been chained to the ground in a cell at the far end of the corridor, had been unchained and was seen in the corridor during the incident.

The witness also reported seeing the two officers receiving money from one of the detainees, with one officer appearing to be intoxicated.

Insiders at the station have confirmed that there is a history of one officer, identified as a corporal, frequently reporting for duty while under the influence of alcohol.

This could have contributed to the lack of vigilance that allowed the detainees to escape unnoticed.

Gigiri Police Station Pulse Live Kenya

The escape came to light when a woman responsible for delivering meals to the cells discovered that some detainees were missing during her routine morning rounds.

The delay in notifying senior command compounded the situation, allowing the escapees to vanish without immediate pursuit.

