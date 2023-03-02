Inside Ruto's strategy to bring down gas prices to Sh500

Speaking during the launch of the second phase of the Hustler Fund on Thursday, March 2, the head of state stated that it is time for the government to tame crooks selling harmful products to Kenyans.

"Ili tupunguze gharama ya gas, lazima tupunguze ushuru. Ile mtungi mnanunua kuanzia mwezi wa sita hiyo mtungi itatoka Sh2,800 mpaka Sh500 au Sh300.

"[In order to reduce the cost of gas, we must reduce taxes. The gas cylinder you're using will cost between 500 and 300 from June]," Ruto stated.

The president has further promised to deal with illegal business persons selling harmful products to Kenyans.

"Tutaweka pesa ya serikali katika kupunguza mtungi ya gas... Kuna wakora wengi ambao wanauza gas . Wanarefill ile mitungi ambayo siyo yao na wantuletea hasara na kuhatarisha maisha ya wananchi.

"[We will invest the government's money in reducing the gas cylinder... There are many crooks who sell gas. They refill the cylinders that are not theirs and cause us losses and endanger the lives of the citizens]" Ruto said.

Ruto has given them a word of warning, citing that their days of deceiving Kenyans are numbered.

"I want to tell all the characters involved in the illegal filling of gas cylinders that are posing a threat to users that your days are numbered," Ruto warned.

Ruto's announcement comes barely a week after he listed measures the government will take to reduce gas prices.

Speaking during the launch of Taifa Gas in Mombasa County on February 24, President Ruto explained that by making cooking gas more affordable, Kenyans would avoid using alternative cooking methods, such as wood fuel, which harms the environment.

"Every household in Kenya will have a gas cylinder, and we will make sure that the price of gas goes down because we will also do away with all taxes imposed on gas so that we can make sure that every household in the republic of Kenya has access to gas for cooking," the head of state spoke.

The cost of a gas cylinder

For those purchasing gas cylinders for the first time, the current price for a 6 Kg gas cylinder is between Sh3000 to Sh3800 shillings, depending on the brand.

Meanwhile, the cost of refilling the same quantity of gas cylinders is currently Sh1,450

If the president's remarks will be implemented, then first-time buyers will pay six times less (Sh500) for a cylinder.