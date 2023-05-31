CS Kindiki announces major changes in passport processing

Speaking at a media briefing held at Harambee House in Nairobi, Kindiki revealed that individuals with emergencies would have their passport applications processed within 24 hours.

The expedited timeline will be applicable to those facing medical and education emergencies, starting from the last week of June, after the current backlog is cleared by the Department of Immigration.

Kindiki acknowledged the frustrations of passport applicants who have experienced long waiting periods, assuring them that the changes being implemented would address their concerns.

He explained that the backlog of 42,000 passports was primarily caused by a breakdown in the printer used for customizing the travel documents. However, efforts are underway to rectify the situation within the next seven days.

"We have 42,000 applicants, some of whom have waited for six months. I plead for patience. Within seven days, we will restore the broken equipment. We have in excess of 60,000 booklets that will help us clear the backlog," Kindiki emphasized.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking at Harambee House Annex in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

To ensure the smooth operation of the expedited passport processing, the Cabinet Secretary announced that he would personally oversee the process and ensure that the timelines are strictly implemented. This hands-on approach demonstrates the government's commitment to resolving delays and providing efficient services to citizens.

Furthermore, Kindiki addressed the issue of corruption within the Department of Immigration, stating that administrative changes would be implemented in response to complaints by Kenyans regarding demands for bribes by department officers.

He revealed that some of his staff had been sent on a fact-finding mission within the department, and instances of unprofessional conduct by certain officers had been uncovered.

Kenyans at an immigration office. Kenyans without e-passport will not be granted the Schengen visa from June 1 Pulse Live Kenya