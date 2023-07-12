Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has issued a statement over the violent protests witnessed in Nairobi and several other towns across the country.
CS Kindiki cracks the whip on Raila following protests in Nairobi
Interior CS to go after close associates of Raila Odinga after protests degenerate to chaos
CS Kindiki said the government has information on that the individuals responsible for orchestrating the chaos.
"The authors of today's orgy of violence and destruction took cue from a small group of former and current politicians coalescing around Raila Odinga, whose association with violent politics in Kenya is now legendary," he said.
The Cabinet Secretary said that the government has launched a comprehensive operation, mobilizing all law enforcement agencies and institutions of the criminal justice system to conduct urgent investigations and bring to justice all those involved in planning and executing the crimes.
"This culture of impunity will stop. All those who took part, directly or indirectly, in today's well-orchestrated violation of public safety and security of our nation shall be punished," he said.
CS Kindiki accused Azimio la Umoja leaders of misleading the police that they would be holding a peaceful political rally at the Kamukunji grounds, only for them to unleash terror on innocent Kenyans.
"As a result of which lives have been lost, scores of law enforcement officers and civilians have been grievously injured and unimaginable loss to the country's economy have been occasioned," the statement added.
The CS condemned the looting of private premises, illegal obstruction of economic activities, and extensive damage of major public assets and infrastructure.
