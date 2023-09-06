ODM expels Jalang'o & 4 other MPs, survivors given hefty fines of up to Sh1 million

The decision came as a result of deliberations during the meeting, which addressed various party matters, among them a report of the disciplinary committee which has been looking into conduct of some members of ODM, elected and nominated on the party ticket.

Jalang'o was among those facing allegations of violating the party constitution and the Political Parties Act 2011 by openly associating with and supporting rival political parties.

Other legislators who were kicked out of ODM include;

Hon. Elisha Ochieng’ Odhiambo (Gem)

Hon. Caroli Omondi (Suba South)

Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo)

Hon. Tom Ojienda (Senator of Kisumu County).

Mark Ogolla Nyamita (Uriri) and Paul Abuor (Rongo), who faced similar accusations, were reprimanded and directed to issue a written apology to the party within seven days.

They were also required to pay a fine of Sh1 million each within sixty days.

The ODM NEC resolved that Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris should be reprimanded for her defiance of the party's position on the Finance Bill 2023.

She was instructed to issue a written apology to the party within seven days and fined Sh250,000, payable within sixty days.

