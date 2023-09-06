The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
ODM expels Jalang'o & 4 other MPs, survivors given hefty fines of up to Sh1 million

Denis Mwangi

ODM leader Raila Odinga speaks with Lang'ata MP Jalang'o during a birthday party at Saboti MP Caleb Amisi's house

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) announced the expulsion of Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang'o following a crucial meeting chaired by party leader Raila Odinga.

The decision came as a result of deliberations during the meeting, which addressed various party matters, among them a report of the disciplinary committee which has been looking into conduct of some members of ODM, elected and nominated on the party ticket.

Jalang'o was among those facing allegations of violating the party constitution and the Political Parties Act 2011 by openly associating with and supporting rival political parties.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga Azimio leader Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya
Other legislators who were kicked out of ODM include;

  • Hon. Elisha Ochieng’ Odhiambo (Gem)
  • Hon. Caroli Omondi (Suba South)
  • Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo)
  • Hon. Tom Ojienda (Senator of Kisumu County).

Mark Ogolla Nyamita (Uriri) and Paul Abuor (Rongo), who faced similar accusations, were reprimanded and directed to issue a written apology to the party within seven days.

President William Ruto meets Nyanza leaders at State House on February 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

They were also required to pay a fine of Sh1 million each within sixty days.

The ODM NEC resolved that Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris should be reprimanded for her defiance of the party's position on the Finance Bill 2023.

She was instructed to issue a written apology to the party within seven days and fined Sh250,000, payable within sixty days.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris Pulse Live Kenya

The ODM NEC recommended the revocation of the nominations of four Members of the County Assembly of Kisumu for gross misconduct. The affected members are:

  • Caroline Opar
  • Kennedy Ajwang’
  • Peter Obaso
  • Regina Kizito
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

