The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) announced the expulsion of Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang'o following a crucial meeting chaired by party leader Raila Odinga.
ODM expels Jalang'o & 4 other MPs, survivors given hefty fines of up to Sh1 million
Jalang'o & 4 other legislators kicked out of ODM as survivors face hefty fines of up to Sh1 million
The decision came as a result of deliberations during the meeting, which addressed various party matters, among them a report of the disciplinary committee which has been looking into conduct of some members of ODM, elected and nominated on the party ticket.
Jalang'o was among those facing allegations of violating the party constitution and the Political Parties Act 2011 by openly associating with and supporting rival political parties.
Other legislators who were kicked out of ODM include;
- Hon. Elisha Ochieng’ Odhiambo (Gem)
- Hon. Caroli Omondi (Suba South)
- Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo)
- Hon. Tom Ojienda (Senator of Kisumu County).
Mark Ogolla Nyamita (Uriri) and Paul Abuor (Rongo), who faced similar accusations, were reprimanded and directed to issue a written apology to the party within seven days.
They were also required to pay a fine of Sh1 million each within sixty days.
The ODM NEC resolved that Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris should be reprimanded for her defiance of the party's position on the Finance Bill 2023.
She was instructed to issue a written apology to the party within seven days and fined Sh250,000, payable within sixty days.
The ODM NEC recommended the revocation of the nominations of four Members of the County Assembly of Kisumu for gross misconduct. The affected members are:
- Caroline Opar
- Kennedy Ajwang’
- Peter Obaso
- Regina Kizito
