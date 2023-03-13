ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Governor Sakaja urges Ruto to engage with Opposition

Fabian Simiyu

Sakaja says Kenya Kwanza is an inclusive government

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has admitted to talking to President William Ruto about having a dialogue with opposition leaders to halt the ongoing countrywide mass actions.

Recommended articles

Prior to revealing that he had spoken to Ruto, Sakaja had made it clear in a church service that all leaders must be heard and that Kenya Kwanza does not practice politics of exclusion.

"No one wants a handshake or nusu mkate. But you must acknowledge all leaders, you must be able to hear what the legitimate concerns are. This country is bigger than any one person.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Raila warned against handshake with Ruto as Azimio MPs meet Gachagua

This is our country, and everyone must feel as Kenyan as the other person. The politics of exclusion is not the politics of Kenya Kwanza. Kenya Kwanza's politics is politics of inclusion, and I know that is what the president stands for," Sakaja explained.

The Nairobi governor clarified his statement hours later when a certain media house reported that the county boss was advocating for a handshake between the opposition and the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Not accurate. I have not asked for a handshake but a discussion. Everyone should be heard. We have only one Kenya. No annex," Sakaja responded to the news clip.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is not a fan of the handshake and has his own valid reasons to defend his stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

DP Rigathi Gachagua has made it clear that he does not support the handshake simply because the incident resulted in the killing of opposition and hence there was no balance in the country.

"When the opposition comes knocking, our doors are open. We will not lock anybody out. In fact, we believe in very strong opposition. The problems of this country began with the handshake when we killed the opposition and got involved in a mongrel of a government," Gachagua said.

The DP then said that the government has no intention of muscling the opposition but rather strengthening it.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ruto replies Raila on having handshake after August 9 polls

He further made it clear that the government will listen to the opposition if they table development agendas, but they won't allow the opposition to join the government.

Gachagua also assured Raila Odinga that there will be no handshake since Ruto is only interested in having a handshake with the hustlers through the Hustler Fund.

“He can stick to opposition. Let the old man hear it from me, here on the slopes of Mount Kenya, there will be no handshake. The only handshake President Ruto is interested in is with hustlers for the Hustler Fund,” clarified Gachagua.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua has asked Ruto to decline any handshake negotiations.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

State drops case against former Interior CS Matiang'i

State drops case against former Interior CS Matiang'i

Governor Sakaja urges Ruto to engage with Opposition

Governor Sakaja urges Ruto to engage with Opposition

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Gachagua exposes former Uhuru staffer behind Sh15B request days after polls

Gachagua exposes former Uhuru staffer behind Sh15B request days after polls

2 robbery suspects shot dead in Kigumo town police raid

2 robbery suspects shot dead in Kigumo town police raid

Driver burns to death in Sunday morning accident along Thika Road

Driver burns to death in Sunday morning accident along Thika Road

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in fun-filled outing [Photos]

Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in fun-filled outing [Photos]

How Uhuru saved Matiang'i from DCI

How Uhuru saved Matiang'i from DCI

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

The late Priscah Mwaro and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Rally driver Maxine Wahome

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

File image of an accident scene cordoned off by police.

TikTok couple perish in Kwale after sharing videos of their beach adventures