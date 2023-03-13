Governor Sakaja urges Ruto to engage with Opposition

Prior to revealing that he had spoken to Ruto, Sakaja had made it clear in a church service that all leaders must be heard and that Kenya Kwanza does not practice politics of exclusion.

"No one wants a handshake or nusu mkate. But you must acknowledge all leaders, you must be able to hear what the legitimate concerns are. This country is bigger than any one person.

This is our country, and everyone must feel as Kenyan as the other person. The politics of exclusion is not the politics of Kenya Kwanza. Kenya Kwanza's politics is politics of inclusion, and I know that is what the president stands for," Sakaja explained.

The Nairobi governor clarified his statement hours later when a certain media house reported that the county boss was advocating for a handshake between the opposition and the government.

"Not accurate. I have not asked for a handshake but a discussion. Everyone should be heard. We have only one Kenya. No annex," Sakaja responded to the news clip.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is not a fan of the handshake and has his own valid reasons to defend his stand.

What Gachagua said about the handshake

DP Rigathi Gachagua has made it clear that he does not support the handshake simply because the incident resulted in the killing of opposition and hence there was no balance in the country.

"When the opposition comes knocking, our doors are open. We will not lock anybody out. In fact, we believe in very strong opposition. The problems of this country began with the handshake when we killed the opposition and got involved in a mongrel of a government," Gachagua said.

The DP then said that the government has no intention of muscling the opposition but rather strengthening it.

He further made it clear that the government will listen to the opposition if they table development agendas, but they won't allow the opposition to join the government.

Gachagua also assured Raila Odinga that there will be no handshake since Ruto is only interested in having a handshake with the hustlers through the Hustler Fund.

“He can stick to opposition. Let the old man hear it from me, here on the slopes of Mount Kenya, there will be no handshake. The only handshake President Ruto is interested in is with hustlers for the Hustler Fund,” clarified Gachagua.

