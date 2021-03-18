Jones Ochieng Mbolo, the man who was arrested for sharing a private video of Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip smoking Shisha, has been sentenced to one year in Prison.

Senator Anwar was at the time of recording the video in the company of a lady he is purportedly dating.

The ruling was made by a Nairobi Court on Thursday, a month after Mbolo pleaded guilty to committing the offense.

Mr Mbolo who was arrested and arraigned on February 17, accepted the charges against him and defended his actions saying that Senator Anwar Loitiptip and his companion should be good examples to the country.

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip

"The complainant is the Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip and the woman in the video is his girlfriend. He is a leader in our country yet he can be seen smoking shisha at a restaurant, he should be an example to the country!" Jones told the court.

After sharing the video, the blogger became the talk of town until he was arrested and charged.