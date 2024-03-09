The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jowie's message of hope after his sentencing was postponed

Charles Ouma

The message which was released at the time when Jowie's sentencing was to take place saw him lift the lid on his fears as well as his hopes

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie
Joseph Irungu alias Jowie had a message carefully crafted to be made public on the same day and time when he was scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, March 8, 2024.

The sentencing date for Jowie who was found guilty for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani was postponed with High Court Judge Grace Nzioka expressing disappointment over the late submission of documents.

Jowie crafted a message in which he ministered to those who ind themselves in situations where they are battling storms of life and posted the same on his YouTube channel.

He reiterated that his hope is in God, urging others to believe too.

The security expert who was thrust to the limelight following Monicah Kimani’s murder expressed hope of overcoming the storms in his life.

"When I am afraid, I will trust in thee. No matter the storms of life, just trust in God. He is the only hope. Just believe.

"May this song minister to all of us. We are in different storms of life but one thing I know for sure, we shall overcome someday," Jowie shared.

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie
Joseph Irungu alias Jowie Pulse Live Kenya

The message was released at 11:45 am on Friday, coinciding with when the sentencing was to take place.

The sentencing was postponed with Justice Nzioka noting that the accused person, Jowie, had appointed another lawyer to represent him alongside his other counsel.

The family of the victim filed the documents on Friday morning, while the ODPP filed them on Thursday evening.

“Because of the late service, we need to digest what has been filed, for us to be able to address the court,” Jowie’s lawyer said.

The judge directed that Jowie's lawyers file their submission by the end of Monday, March 11.

"I hope we will not adjourn it again and that we will deal with this matter to its finality on the day that I have fixed for this judgement," she stated.

Jowie Irungu was found guilty of the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, while Jacque Maribe, a former television journalist, was acquitted.

Jowie Irungu and Jacque Maribe in court on February 9, 2024
Irungu, who has been at the center of this legal storm, struggled to maintain a stoic demeanor as the verdict was announced.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

