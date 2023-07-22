Fierce government critic and blogger Pauline Njoroge has been arrested.
Blogger Pauline Njoroge arrested in Watamu
Her arrest was confirmed by lawyer Ndegwa Njiru who has been representing Azimio politicians arrested and arraigned in court over the recent anti-government protests
Reports indicate that Njoroge who also doubles up as Jubilee Party Deputy Organising Secretary was seized by detectives in Watamu.
According to Azimio la Umoja, the government critic was arrested alongsidse other friends with her whereabouts remaining unknown.
Njoroge is said to have been arrested by Watamu DCI officers, in Kilifi County.
Her arrest was confirmed by lawyer Ndegwa Njiru who wrote:
"Pauline Njoroge arrested by Watamu DCI officers"
Her arrest adds to the tally of opposition politicians and government critics who have been seized by detectives.
Reports linked her arrest to her social media activities, particularly a tweet she posted.
Commanding a huge following on social media, the blogger has been using the same to criticize the current administration and has remained loyal to retired president Uhuru Kenyatta and the Azimio la Umoja alliance, a side she campaigned for and supported in the 2022 elections.
