Blogger Pauline Njoroge arrested in Watamu

Reports indicate that Njoroge who also doubles up as Jubilee Party Deputy Organising Secretary was seized by detectives in Watamu.

According to Azimio la Umoja, the government critic was arrested alongsidse other friends with her whereabouts remaining unknown.

Njoroge is said to have been arrested by Watamu DCI officers, in Kilifi County.

Her arrest was confirmed by lawyer Ndegwa Njiru who wrote:

"Pauline Njoroge arrested by Watamu DCI officers"

The lawyer has been representing Azimio politicians arrested and arraigned in court over the recent anti-government protests.

Her arrest adds to the tally of opposition politicians and government critics who have been seized by detectives.

Reports linked her arrest to her social media activities, particularly a tweet she posted.