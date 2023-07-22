ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Use your own children - Ruto tells Azimio leaders as Ichungwah responds to Uhuru

Charles Ouma

I heard someone (Uhuru) saying yesterday that he is democratic because he handed over power…You never did us any favour – Kimani Ichungwah

President William Ruto addressing a public rally
President William Ruto addressing a public rally

Following the recent wave of protest that saw police raid the home of former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s son in Karen, President William Ruto has challenged Azimio leaders to use their own children and wives for protests.

Recommended articles

Ruto who was speaking in Vihiga on Saturday, July 22, 2023 maintained that it is immoral for opposition leaders to use other people’s children for protests when their own are safe at home waiting for the spoils and when opportunities come, only the children of politicians land the slots by way of nomination.

In particular, the president dared Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to recall their children from the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) to take lead the protests back home.

“Those who are planning protests should stop it. If they want protests they should first recall their children who are in the EALA and put their wives and children in the frontline of the protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Waweke bibi zao na watoto mbele ya maandamano. Wasitumie watoto na familia ya watu wengine kufanya maandamano na watoto wao wako nyumbani, hiyo ni upuzi,” Ruto said.

Ichung'wah responds to Uhuru

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah who accompanied the president during the commissioning of Vihiga Last Mile Water Supply Project in Mbale slammed retired president Uhuru Kenyatta over the latter’s remarks that he handed over power to President William Ruto because he is a democrat.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the media July 21, 2023
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the media July 21, 2023 Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the media July 21, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru made the remarks in Karen when police officers raided hi son’s home following the latest wave of anti-government protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I heard someone saying yesterday that he is democratic because he handed over power. You never handed over power because you are a democrat, you handed over power because the constitution obligates you to hand over power.

"You never did us any favour. You handed over power because it is a constitutional obligation that you have to meet." Ichungwah stated.

Uhuru'e remarks after police raid at son's home

READ: How Moses Kuria, Karua & Wetangula reacted to Uhuru surfacing at son's home

Following the raid, retired president vowed to defend his family and challenged the current regime to focus on the issues that Kenyans are raising rather than engaging in sideshows.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As you know I have been quiet. But being quiet does not mean I will not defend my family. I will defend my family and I will defend it to the end.

"I defended Kenya and I did my best for this country. You may have different opinions but according to me. I did the best I could do for my country and I handed over when my time was finished. I will now do my best to defend my family and I won't be intimidated," Uhuru said.

The raid saw the retired president criticize his successor for the first time in public.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Truth about viral bike rider diverting motorists to dusty road

Truth about viral bike rider diverting motorists to dusty road

Blogger Pauline Njoroge arrested in Watamu

Blogger Pauline Njoroge arrested in Watamu

Use your own children - Ruto tells Azimio leaders as Ichungwah responds to Uhuru

Use your own children - Ruto tells Azimio leaders as Ichungwah responds to Uhuru

The question was asked 20 times - Raila’s bodyguard on 3-day grilling by police

The question was asked 20 times - Raila’s bodyguard on 3-day grilling by police

How Moses Kuria, Karua & Wetangula reacted to Uhuru surfacing at son's home

How Moses Kuria, Karua & Wetangula reacted to Uhuru surfacing at son's home

Kalonzo speaks about house arrest, confirms meeting foreign envoys

Kalonzo speaks about house arrest, confirms meeting foreign envoys

Philip Etale details what police did to Raila's bodyguard before his release

Philip Etale details what police did to Raila's bodyguard before his release

Interior CS Kindiki confirms raid on 3 homes in Karen

Interior CS Kindiki confirms raid on 3 homes in Karen

Uhuru speaks on being targeted by Ruto & why he rushed to son's home in Karen [Video]

Uhuru speaks on being targeted by Ruto & why he rushed to son's home in Karen [Video]

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in his office

Nairobi County announces mass recruitment of 1,000 Kenyans for Sh20K jobs

A collage of President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga

LIVE BLOG: Raila announces end of Wednesday Maandamano, protests to resume on Thursday

President William Ruto addresses a crowd in Chogoria, Tharaka Nithi County on July 13, 2023

Ruto addresses 'Zakayo' nickname & cracks up crowd [Video]

Ambassador Kamau Macharia, Kanze Dena and Kinuthia Mbugua

Trusted aides Uhuru Kenyatta retained after taking up envoy role