Use your own children - Ruto tells Azimio leaders as Ichungwah responds to Uhuru

Ruto who was speaking in Vihiga on Saturday, July 22, 2023 maintained that it is immoral for opposition leaders to use other people’s children for protests when their own are safe at home waiting for the spoils and when opportunities come, only the children of politicians land the slots by way of nomination.

In particular, the president dared Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to recall their children from the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) to take lead the protests back home.

“Those who are planning protests should stop it. If they want protests they should first recall their children who are in the EALA and put their wives and children in the frontline of the protests.

“Waweke bibi zao na watoto mbele ya maandamano. Wasitumie watoto na familia ya watu wengine kufanya maandamano na watoto wao wako nyumbani, hiyo ni upuzi,” Ruto said.

Ichung'wah responds to Uhuru

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah who accompanied the president during the commissioning of Vihiga Last Mile Water Supply Project in Mbale slammed retired president Uhuru Kenyatta over the latter’s remarks that he handed over power to President William Ruto because he is a democrat.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the media July 21, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru made the remarks in Karen when police officers raided hi son’s home following the latest wave of anti-government protests.

"I heard someone saying yesterday that he is democratic because he handed over power. You never handed over power because you are a democrat, you handed over power because the constitution obligates you to hand over power.

"You never did us any favour. You handed over power because it is a constitutional obligation that you have to meet." Ichungwah stated.

Uhuru'e remarks after police raid at son's home

Following the raid, retired president vowed to defend his family and challenged the current regime to focus on the issues that Kenyans are raising rather than engaging in sideshows.

"As you know I have been quiet. But being quiet does not mean I will not defend my family. I will defend my family and I will defend it to the end.

"I defended Kenya and I did my best for this country. You may have different opinions but according to me. I did the best I could do for my country and I handed over when my time was finished. I will now do my best to defend my family and I won't be intimidated," Uhuru said.