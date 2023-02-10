Jubilee implodes as Kioni speaks on MPs' move to suspend him

One of the factions convened a National Executive Council meeting chaired by Chairperson Nelson Dzuya and resolved to suspend Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, Vice-chair David Murathe and National Treasurer, Kagwe Gichohi.

The MPs also resolved to begin the process of exiting the opposition; Azimio la Umoja Coalition, and joining Kenya Kwanza.

Meanwhile, Kioni has dismissed the resolutions of the meeting, saying that they are not the position of the party.

"Let me tell you that in Nakuru I hear that some people met in Nakuru led by those who went to State House recently and claimed that Jubilee is leaving Azimio. That is a lie. Jubilee will be in Azimio to the end. Uhuru Will be in Azimio to the end,” he said.

The faction loyal to the Azimio coalition has moved to institute disciplinary proceedings against MPs who were part of the Nakuru meeting.

“SG Hon. Jeremiah Kioni has received petitions to commence disciplinary action against Hon. Kanini Kega, Hon. Sabina Chege, Hon. Fatuma Dullo and Hon. Adan Keynan. The same have been forwarded to the JP Disciplinary Committee for action,” read a post by the party on Twitter.

They have been accused of being disloyal, advancing positions that are contrary to the party, lack of respect for the party and its organs.

This comes days after over 30 Jubilee MPs denounced the opposition and vowed to support the current administration.

President Ruto met the delegation at State House on Tuesday, where the legislators said they were happy to be “back home’.

The Jubilee MPs pledged to work with the government to advance its development agenda. They said it is time to put political differences aside and work for the people.

In his speech, President Ruto said it was inevitable for leaders to work together, noting that "the people who elected you are the same people who elected us".

"You have a right to make choices as Kenya is a democratic country. You are now our members and we will treat you as such," President Ruto said.