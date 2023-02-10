ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Jubilee implodes as Kioni speaks on MPs' move to suspend him

Denis Mwangi

Two factions within the Jubilee party have moved to disengage with each other

Jeremian Kioni speaking during a past media briefing
Jeremian Kioni speaking during a past media briefing

Confusion arose within the Jubilee Party after two factions clashed following the decision taken by a faction of MPs to support President William Ruto.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

One of the factions convened a National Executive Council meeting chaired by Chairperson Nelson Dzuya and resolved to suspend Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, Vice-chair David Murathe and National Treasurer, Kagwe Gichohi.

The MPs also resolved to begin the process of exiting the opposition; Azimio la Umoja Coalition, and joining Kenya Kwanza.

Meanwhile, Kioni has dismissed the resolutions of the meeting, saying that they are not the position of the party.

Jeremiah Kioni and Kanini Kega during a past campaign rally
Jeremiah Kioni and Kanini Kega during a past campaign rally Pulse Live Kenya

"Let me tell you that in Nakuru I hear that some people met in Nakuru led by those who went to State House recently and claimed that Jubilee is leaving Azimio. That is a lie. Jubilee will be in Azimio to the end. Uhuru Will be in Azimio to the end,” he said.

The faction loyal to the Azimio coalition has moved to institute disciplinary proceedings against MPs who were part of the Nakuru meeting.

SG Hon. Jeremiah Kioni has received petitions to commence disciplinary action against Hon. Kanini Kega, Hon. Sabina Chege, Hon. Fatuma Dullo and Hon. Adan Keynan. The same have been forwarded to the JP Disciplinary Committee for action,” read a post by the party on Twitter.

They have been accused of being disloyal, advancing positions that are contrary to the party, lack of respect for the party and its organs.

This comes days after over 30 Jubilee MPs denounced the opposition and vowed to support the current administration.

President Ruto met the delegation at State House on Tuesday, where the legislators said they were happy to be “back home’.

The Jubilee MPs pledged to work with the government to advance its development agenda. They said it is time to put political differences aside and work for the people.

In his speech, President Ruto said it was inevitable for leaders to work together, noting that "the people who elected you are the same people who elected us".

President William Ruto addressing a delegation of Jubilee MPs at State House on Wednesday, February 8, 2023
President William Ruto addressing a delegation of Jubilee MPs at State House on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"You have a right to make choices as Kenya is a democratic country. You are now our members and we will treat you as such," President Ruto said.

The head of state also instructed the MPs to support the government agenda in the National Assembly and Senate.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jubilee implodes as Kioni speaks on MPs' move to suspend him

Jubilee implodes as Kioni speaks on MPs' move to suspend him

Jubilee MPs resolve to suspend Sec Gen Jeremiah Kioni

Jubilee MPs resolve to suspend Sec Gen Jeremiah Kioni

Nelson Havi lands lucrative job in Ruto's government

Nelson Havi lands lucrative job in Ruto's government

DCI confirms investigations into former CS Matiang'i

DCI confirms investigations into former CS Matiang'i

Sakaja rescues stranded KCPE graduate

Sakaja rescues stranded KCPE graduate

Raila calls Jalang'o & MPs who met Ruto traitors [Video]

Raila calls Jalang'o & MPs who met Ruto traitors [Video]

15 people buried alive in Kakamega tragedy

15 people buried alive in Kakamega tragedy

US Embassy issues security alert in Kenya

US Embassy issues security alert in Kenya

CS Kindiki clarifies truth behind alleged raid at Matiangi's home

CS Kindiki clarifies truth behind alleged raid at Matiangi's home

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Young woman opening the car door. Credit: Fotostorm

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Raila rushes to Matiangi's house after reports of police presence [Video]

Barbara Magoha speaking at Consolata Shrine in Nairobi on February 9, 2023

Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'

Police IG speaks after reports of Matiangi's house raid