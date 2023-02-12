Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the first time made his political stand public as opposition to President William Ruto builds up with Azimio la Umoja bigwigs maintaining that they do not recognize the former as the duly elected president of Kenya.
Uhuru declares political stand in first rally as opposition to Ruto builds up
His remarks come in the wake of renewed calls by the Raila-led Azimio la Umoja for President William Ruto to resign along with his Kenya Kwanza administration
Speaking in a series of roadside rallies in Yala, Luanda and Kisumu after attending the burial of former Education CS, George Magoha, the retired head of state reiterated his support for Raila Odinga who has been championing calls for the Kenya Kwanza government to resign immediately, claiming that they are in power as a result of an electoral fraud.
Uhuru stated that despite his silence and retirement, he is solidly behind Odinga and will continue supporting him in the push towards a progressive and united nation as the former Prime Minister is truthful.
“Even though I have retired from politics, I'm still a follower of Raila. If he asks me we go we have to do it. I supported him and I will continue doing so because I believe he is truthful," stated the former president.
He added that despite abandoning active politics, he is a loyal follower of Odinga as retirement does not imply that he is tired.
"Kustahafu sio kuchoka… ata wengine wanastahafu na nguvu zinaingozeka.Ata kama nimewacha siasa active, mimi bado ni mfuasi wa babaAkiniambia twende lazima twendwe.
"I support Raila before the elections and I will still do it now because I believe he is a truthful person and wants to unite Kenyans…It's my democratic right to support whoever I want and it's not that I'm after any seat but where Raila will go, I'll be there." Uhuru said.
He called for unity and peace, noting that divisive politics is not the way to solve Kenya’s problems.
"What I know is divisive politics will not finish hunger. My prayer is that youths get employed and those facing hunger will get food," Uhuru added.
His remarks come at a time when Azimio la Umoja led by Raila Odinga is stepping up its opposition to the Kenya Kwanza regime with a series of public consultative forums across the country.
The rallying call has been that the Kenya Kwanza administration needs to resign immediately with challenges such as the high cost of living, unemployment and corruption finding its way to the agenda.
