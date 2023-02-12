ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru declares political stand in first rally as opposition to Ruto builds up

Charles Ouma

His remarks come in the wake of renewed calls by the Raila-led Azimio la Umoja for President William Ruto to resign along with his Kenya Kwanza administration

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta interacting with the public in the company of Raila Odinga in a series of rallies in Yala, Luanda and Kisumu shortly after attending the burial of former Education CS George Magoha on February 11, 2023
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta interacting with the public in the company of Raila Odinga in a series of rallies in Yala, Luanda and Kisumu shortly after attending the burial of former Education CS George Magoha on February 11, 2023

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the first time made his political stand public as opposition to President William Ruto builds up with Azimio la Umoja bigwigs maintaining that they do not recognize the former as the duly elected president of Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Speaking in a series of roadside rallies in Yala, Luanda and Kisumu after attending the burial of former Education CS, George Magoha, the retired head of state reiterated his support for Raila Odinga who has been championing calls for the Kenya Kwanza government to resign immediately, claiming that they are in power as a result of an electoral fraud.

Uhuru stated that despite his silence and retirement, he is solidly behind Odinga and will continue supporting him in the push towards a progressive and united nation as the former Prime Minister is truthful.

“Even though I have retired from politics, I'm still a follower of Raila. If he asks me we go we have to do it. I supported him and I will continue doing so because I believe he is truthful," stated the former president.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta interacting with the public in the company of Raila Odinga in a series of rallies in Yala, Luanda and Kisumu shortly after attending the burial of former Education CS George Magoha on February 11, 2023
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta interacting with the public in the company of Raila Odinga in a series of rallies in Yala, Luanda and Kisumu shortly after attending the burial of former Education CS George Magoha on February 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He added that despite abandoning active politics, he is a loyal follower of Odinga as retirement does not imply that he is tired.

"Kustahafu sio kuchoka… ata wengine wanastahafu na nguvu zinaingozeka.Ata kama nimewacha siasa active, mimi bado ni mfuasi wa babaAkiniambia twende lazima twendwe.

"I support Raila before the elections and I will still do it now because I believe he is a truthful person and wants to unite Kenyans…It's my democratic right to support whoever I want and it's not that I'm after any seat but where Raila will go, I'll be there." Uhuru said.

READ: Why Ruto skipped Magoha's final sendoff

He called for unity and peace, noting that divisive politics is not the way to solve Kenya’s problems.

"What I know is divisive politics will not finish hunger. My prayer is that youths get employed and those facing hunger will get food," Uhuru added.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta interacting with the public in the company of Raila Odinga in a series of rallies in Yala, Luanda and Kisumu shortly after attending the burial of former Education CS George Magoha on February 11, 2023
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta interacting with the public in the company of Raila Odinga in a series of rallies in Yala, Luanda and Kisumu shortly after attending the burial of former Education CS George Magoha on February 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

His remarks come at a time when Azimio la Umoja led by Raila Odinga is stepping up its opposition to the Kenya Kwanza regime with a series of public consultative forums across the country.

The rallying call has been that the Kenya Kwanza administration needs to resign immediately with challenges such as the high cost of living, unemployment and corruption finding its way to the agenda.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua responds to alleged raid at Matiangi’s home and what he should do

Gachagua responds to alleged raid at Matiangi’s home and what he should do

Ruto's 2 ultimatums to Kindiki after deadly ambush by armed bandits

Ruto's 2 ultimatums to Kindiki after deadly ambush by armed bandits

Jubilee MPs openly defy Uhuru a day after his bold declaration in Kisumu

Jubilee MPs openly defy Uhuru a day after his bold declaration in Kisumu

2 key issues expected to dominate the AU Summit 2023 agenda

2 key issues expected to dominate the AU Summit 2023 agenda

Ruto on the spot as Kenya Kwanza parties protest betrayal, unmet promises

Ruto on the spot as Kenya Kwanza parties protest betrayal, unmet promises

Mourners interrupt brothers' burial, carry coffins 10 kms to police station

Mourners interrupt brothers' burial, carry coffins 10 kms to police station

Uhuru declares political stand in first rally as opposition to Ruto builds up

Uhuru declares political stand in first rally as opposition to Ruto builds up

Statue of Mary untouched after church collapses [Photos]

Statue of Mary untouched after church collapses [Photos]

'Freshers' terrorising Nairobi residents flashed out in undercover DCI operation

'Freshers' terrorising Nairobi residents flashed out in undercover DCI operation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barbara Magoha speaking at Consolata Shrine in Nairobi on February 9, 2023

Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

Young woman opening the car door. Credit: Fotostorm

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Raila rushes to Matiangi's house after reports of police presence [Video]

Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'

Police IG speaks after reports of Matiangi's house raid