The Jubilee Party has recommended the removal of Deputy President William Ruto as its Deputy Party leader.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the Party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the decision had been arrived at by the party’s National Management Committee (NMC).

He stated that Ruto will no longer be the party’s deputy leader, until the matter is discussed by the National Executive Committee (NEC)

"The NMC has recommended to the NEC that the Deputy President ceases to be the Deputy Party Leader after he opened the so-called Jubilee Asili Centre that is reserved for him and his allies until such a time that the matter is discussed by the NEC," he stated.

Tuju accused the Deputy President of presiding over an attempted power grab on Thursday, when he took control of the Jubilee Party headquarters.

The Jubilee SG added that the party's National Management Committee (NMC) had resolved to ban Ruto from setting foot the party headquarters.

"It is no longer tenable for the DP to use the party platform including statements from the Party Headquarters to advance his divisive so called hustler politics that are counter to the Party and Presidents platform of uniting the country, the fight against corruption and agenda four items. He will no longer be allowed to use the Party Headquarters to make such statements, that are principally for his breakaway function of the party," said Tuju.

On Thursday, reports of a looming party coup emerged after the DP presided over a meeting with over 20 MPs and Senators at the Jubilee Headquarters in Pangani.

Journalists were barred from the meeting with the DP's security team said to have taken charge of the process of clearing attendees.

