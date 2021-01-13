Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has announced that the party will not field candidates in Machakos, Matungu and Kabuchai by-elections.

Speaking on Thursday at the party Headquarters, Tuju said the decision is courtesy of the unity brought about by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“The party decision is not to participate in by-elections occasioned by unfortunate deaths in parliament of Senator for Machakos, Parliamentary seat of Matungu, and that of Kabuchai. We are currently enjoying a period of constructive engagement with Wiper, ODM, Ford-Kenya, ANC and other parties especially in the Building Bridges Initiative as is obvious for all Kenyans to see,” said Jubilee Party SG Raphael Tuju.

“It is the decision of Jubilee Party, that given the bigger picture of bringing this country together through the BBI avenue, ceding ground to the NASA parties in this instance is essential to ensuring that we do not open unnecessary arenas for conflict with our partners in BBI,” he added.

