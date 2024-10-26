The sports category has moved to a new website.

Junet Mohamed: Why I am not interested in replacing Kindiki as Interior CS

Charles Ouma

Intense lobbying is underway to find Deputy President nominee Kithure Kindiki's replacement in the Interior CS docket, with reports indicating that Junet Mohamed is among Kindiki's likely successors

File image of Mining CS Ali Hassan Joho (right), ODM Leader Raila Odinga (center) and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed has responded to reports alleging that he is poised to replace Kithure Kindiki as the Interior and Coordination Cabinet Secretary as soon as the former is sworn in as the Deputy President of Kenya.

The Minority Leader in the National Assembly issued a lengthy statement in which he shared his position on the matter with reports of intense lobbying in the background.

He dismissed the reports as unfounded rumours with no truth in them.

“In this context, I have been made aware of unfounded innuendoes to the effect that I have shown interest in the position of Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration and, or, that the ODM Party has submitted my name for consideration in such a role,” Junet stated.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed
Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Junet further noted that he is content with his current position in the National Assembly and is concentrating in serving those who elected him to parliament and Kenyans at large.

READ: Popular preachers call out Kenya Kwanza gov't in critical sermons

For the avoidance of doubt, the lawmaker noted that he is not eyeing any position in President William Ruto’s cabinet as he is concentrating on his recent appointment as the leader of the minority party in Parliament.

He further noted that his current position is a significant constitutional office, clarifying that the Orange Democratic Movement party did not front his name to succeed Kindiki.

“In any case, I have just recently assumed the leadership of the Minority Party in the National Assembly which is an equally very important constitutional office in our governance architecture,” he added.

Following the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, President Ruto nominated Kindiki to be his next deputy.

The Interior CS is yet to assume office following a High Court directive that halted the process, with Gachagua’s impeachment being challenged in court.

With the anticipated changes, a number of politicians have reportedly been eyeing the position.

Kithure Kindiki receives Ruto in Kwale for 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations
Kithure Kindiki receives Ruto in Kwale for 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations
Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung'wah is among those who have been linked with the bid to replace Kindiki.

READ: Gachagua's day in court: 3-judge bench begins hearing of impeachment case

He has since dismissed the reports noting that he is yet to achieve what he set out to accomplish upon his election as Kikuyu constituency Member of Parliament.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

