Junet Mohamed: Why I am not interested in replacing Kindiki as Interior CS

The Minority Leader in the National Assembly issued a lengthy statement in which he shared his position on the matter with reports of intense lobbying in the background.

He dismissed the reports as unfounded rumours with no truth in them.

“In this context, I have been made aware of unfounded innuendoes to the effect that I have shown interest in the position of Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration and, or, that the ODM Party has submitted my name for consideration in such a role,” Junet stated.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

Junet further noted that he is content with his current position in the National Assembly and is concentrating in serving those who elected him to parliament and Kenyans at large.

For the avoidance of doubt, the lawmaker noted that he is not eyeing any position in President William Ruto’s cabinet as he is concentrating on his recent appointment as the leader of the minority party in Parliament.

He further noted that his current position is a significant constitutional office, clarifying that the Orange Democratic Movement party did not front his name to succeed Kindiki.

“In any case, I have just recently assumed the leadership of the Minority Party in the National Assembly which is an equally very important constitutional office in our governance architecture,” he added.

Following the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, President Ruto nominated Kindiki to be his next deputy.

The Interior CS is yet to assume office following a High Court directive that halted the process, with Gachagua’s impeachment being challenged in court.

With the anticipated changes, a number of politicians have reportedly been eyeing the position.

Kithure Kindiki receives Ruto in Kwale for 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations Pulse Live Kenya

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung'wah is among those who have been linked with the bid to replace Kindiki.