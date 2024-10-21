Popular preachers call out Kenya Kwanza gov't in critical sermons

Renowned preacher and founder of Faith Evangelistic Ministry, Evangelist Teresia Wairimu, has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with how the Kenya Kwanza government is managing the country.

The evangelist voiced her disappointment during a sermon on Sunday, 20 October 2024, in light of the recent political fallout between President William Ruto and the impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Teresia Wairimu's disappointment with the government

Evangelist Wairimu expressed regret over supporting President Ruto during the 2022 elections, a decision she now reconsiders following the internal conflicts within the government.

Pulse Live Kenya

Referring to the disintegration of the relationship between Ruto and Gachagua, she lamented that instead of focusing on critical issues like the economy and health systems, the government appears to be embroiled in endless power struggles.

“Until now, I have always thought that this government is a government of God because it is the one we voted for, but to our embarrassment, it is a government of fights.

"Instead of us majoring in things that concern us (the economy and better health systems), you arm yourselves without giving us notice. We are also going to arm ourselves in prayer,” Evangelist Wairimu declared.

She further emphasised that the coming elections would not be easily won and called for accountability, warning that leadership changes were necessary.

"In the next election, you'll have to convince me. Somebody must go home. People must start going home," noted Evangelist Wairimu.

Apostle John Kimani William Pulse Live Kenya

Apostle John Kimani’s sermon on divine judgement

In a separate sermon, Apostle John Kimani William, the Founder and Senior Pastor of Kingdom Seekers Fellowship, also commented on the state of affairs within the government.

He reminded his congregation that the government had risen to power through prayer and now faces the judgment of God due to its actions.

"Unajua hii serikali iliingia kwa utawala kwa maombi, na Mungu ndiye hakimu wa serikali hii. Kwa sababu wametumia kipimo cha kuhukumu, sasa wameweka kipimo cha kuhukumiwa, na utaona hukumu ya Mungu kwa sababu wamejiwekea kipimo wenyewe," he warned.

Gachagua speaks out after near-death experience

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua made a public statement following his discharge from Karen Hospital.

He revealed how he narrowly escaped two attempts on his life, linking them to his impeachment and accusing President Ruto of ordering the withdrawal of his security during his health struggles.

Impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking from Karen Hospital after discharge Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua disclosed that attempts to poison him were made in Kisumu and Nyeri, attributing these incidents to the political tensions surrounding his impeachment.

"There have been two attempts to poison me, and I survived by the grace of God," Gachagua said.

