WATCH: Waiguru & Ngirici share hugs as they bury year-long hatchet

The reconciliation comes after a closely contested 2022 general election, where Ngirici ran against Governor Waiguru but lost, with the latter securing her second term in office.

The two have a cold relationship from the days building up to the 2022 general elections.

Despite the electoral defeat, Ngirici remained undeterred and filed an election petition in court challenging the results.

However, in October 2022, the former woman representative made the unexpected decision to withdraw the petition.

Former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici and Governor Ann Waiguru reconcile Pulse Live Kenya

During a pre-trial conference at Kerugoya Law Courts, the petitioner's lawyer, Briand Khaemba, informed the presiding judge, Richard Mwongo, that they had received instructions from their client to withdraw the case.

Judge Mwongo granted the petitioner seven days to file the withdrawal officially, publish it, and serve the respondents. The premature ending of the court proceedings marked the beginning of a significant shift in the political landscape of Kirinyaga County.

President William Ruto's tour of the Mt Kenya region

The timing of this reconciliation is noteworthy, as it comes amidst preparations for President William Ruto's tour of the Mt. Kenya region.

President Ruto is set to embark on a five-day tour, starting with a road trip from Nairobi on Saturday morning, with several stop-overs in key locations within Kiambu, Murang'a, and Nyeri counties.

President William Ruto speaking at the Christ Church Cathedral, Kakamega County on June 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

On Sunday, the Head of State will attend an interdenominational prayer service at the State Lodge Sagana, emphasising the significance of unity and cooperation among political leaders in the region.