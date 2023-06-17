Stop lecturing us like children - Majimbo Kalasinga tells Ruto on Finance Bill

Kalasinga who was elected to parliament on a Ford Kenya ticket (a member party of Kenya Kwanza) cautioned the Head of State that they are not children and as such he (Ruto) should stop lecturing them on TV.

He added that being a Kenya Kwanza lawmaker is not an excuse to overburden Kenyans.

"Being in Kenya Kwanza does not mean having all the burden, the President should stop lecturing us on TV as small boys," the lawmaker stated ahead of the Bill being presented in Parliament for the Third Reading.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outspoken lawmaker added that Kenya Kwanza leadership, led by the president should give lawmakers space to exercise their independence of the mind rather than herding them to a particular direction and lecturing those who view things differently.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the legislator, MPs need to debate the bill and pass good proposals and also rejecting bad ones without the pressure from the leadership that has come to characterize the Finance Bill 2023.

"Give us time as MPs to debate ile kitu mzuri tupitishe na ile mbaya tuondoe. Rais wetu ambaye tunapenda asitupee msomo kwa TV kama sisi ni watoto wachanga. We are not small boys. This is the independence of the mind of the person standing before you the MP of Kabuchai." Kalasinga noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Finance Bill 2023 will be presented in parliament for the third reading after sailing through the first and second reading with both the opposition and the government marshalling their MPs to reject and support the Bill respectively.