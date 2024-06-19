Legislator Magdalene Kamene Kalembe dies in Nairobi

The family of Magdalene Kamene Nguluku Kalembe is mourning the death of the legislator who passed away after a brief illness.

The somber announcement was made by Tourism and Wildlife CS Alfred Mutua through a heartfelt statement on social media.

Magdalene was the wife of the late Kalembe Ndile, former Member of Parliament for Kibwezi Constituency and Party Leader of The Independent Party (TIP).

At the time of her passing, she was serving as a nominated Member of the County Assembly of Makueni under the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party.

The late Magdalene Kamene Nguluku Kalembe Pulse Live Kenya

According to CS Mutua, Magdalene fell ill late last week and was subsequently hospitalised at a hospital in Nairobi.

She was being treated for dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness that has been a growing concern in the region. Despite the medical team's best efforts, she succumbed to the illness.

Mutua expressed his deepest condolences to the Kalembe/Nguluku family, friends, and all who knew Magdalene.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the Kalembe/Nguluku family, friends, and all who knew her during this painful time of grief," he stated.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements and memorial services will be announced after consultations with her family.

Mutua assured the public that updates would be provided in due course.

Makueni Speaker Douglas Mbilu, in his statement, described Magdalene as a leader who upheld the highest standards in her work and interactions.

"She was a humble, honest, and a devoted leader who firmly upheld fairness and justice in execution of her public duties," he stated.

The late Magdalene Kamene Nguluku Kalembe Pulse Live Kenya

Speaker Mbilu extended his condolences to the Nguluku/Kalembe family and all who knew and loved her.

"On behalf of my family and the County Assembly of Makueni, I convey sincere condolences to the family and the people of Kibwezi West. May her soul rest in eternal peace," he added.

Remembering Kalembe Ndile

Magdalene's husband, Kalembe Ndile, was known for his humor, candidness, and approachable nature.

He was 57 years old. Ndile had been struggling with liver cirrhosis and had been in and out of various hospitals for some time before his demise.

Former Kibwezi West MP Kalembe Ndile is dead Pulse Live Kenya