Kalonzo issues statement on controversial remarks that saw Karua respond

According to a statement released by the former Vice President

on Sunday clarified that his remarks were taken out of context and blamed the media for misquoting him.

He bashed the media for repeatedly 'misinterpreting' his comments regarding the 2022 election that saw Ruto trounce Azimio’s Raila Odinga.

“I have noticed that a section of the media has in the last few hours misquoted my recent statement on the state of affairs in our country.

"As AZIMIO, we remain clear that the issues for discussion and negotiations as framed by both teams, include among others; A comprehensive audit of the 2022 presidential elections that in our view will finally settle the matter,” Kalonzo explained.

Delving into the ongoing talks with Kenya Kwanza side, the Wiper party boss maintained that both sides have shown commitment to the talks.

“We also encourage Kenyans to participate in this important process by sending their memoranda within the given timeline as recently advertised in the dailies,” he added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Not True - Martha Karua reacts

Kalonzo warmed up to the president Ruto who was also present during the burial ceremony of Wiper-nominated MCA Constance Mkamburi Mwandawiro in Voi, Taita Taveta county on Saturday.

"We are going to call everybody to order. And nobody is going to stop these discussions. On that part I must congratulate the President because he has put his foot down anasema mazungumzo iendelee,"Kalonzo stated.

"Na kwa sababu ya kuonyesha msimamo huo, ata na sisi tunazidi kumtambua." He added, remarks that a section of the media published, prompting a response from Martha Karua.

"Not true," Karua said remarked while responding to the media reports.