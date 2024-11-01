Heartbroken Kalonzo Musyoka recalls final moments with late Gatwiri

The Kenyan entertainment community is in deep mourning following the sudden passing of popular actress and content creator Tabitha Gatwiri.

Fans and notable figures, including Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, have expressed their condolences, celebrating her life and the legacy she leaves behind.

News of Tabitha Gatwiri's death broke out on Thursday, October 31. According to close sources, she was found lifeless in her house.

A past image of Kalonzo Musyoka and late Tabitha Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya

Kalonzo mourns Gatwiri

On November 1, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka joined Kenyans in mourning the passing of actress.

The politician remembered Gatwiri as an 'incredible soul who was not only vibrant but also knowledgeable and full of life.

The Wiper leader recounted his memorable discussions with Gatwiri on various issues, including the state of the nation and the potential her generation holds. According to Kalonzo, Gatwiri was an inspiring young woman, determined to bring about positive change in society with her unique ideas and perspectives.

“My heart hurts as I pen this Condolence Message to the family of Tabitha Gatwiri. I met this incredible soul a few years back. Gatwiri was vibrant indeed knowledgeable. She was a young woman absolutely determined to change the world for the better with her ideas. Our discussions on the State of the Nation and what her generation could achieve, given the opportunity, were mind provoking,” Kalonzo wrote.

The late content creator I am Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya

Plans for collaboration unfulfilled

Kalonzo shared that he had been in talks with Gatwiri about a potential collaboration, considering adding her to his communications team.

Their last conversation, he noted, was centered on the possibility of integrating her talents into his work, adding a unique perspective to his team.

"Our last discussion centered on adding her diversity to my Communications Team. God Almighty had a different plan for Gatwiri and our path has been irretrievably altered. As we come to terms of this defining loss, I know that we all will endeavour, in spirit and purpose, to not only remember this gifted soul, but honour Gatwiri in the new path ahead,” he shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kalonzo’s message concluded with a personal condolence to Gatwiri’s family, particularly to Brian, a family member close to her. He conveyed his sympathies, acknowledging the depth of loss they must feel and sharing his own grief over Gatwiri’s untimely death.

“To Gatwiri's family, and Brian in particular, know that I grieve with and for you. Know that Gatwiri was an incandescent soul; an incredible gift that God graced us with, even for the short time,” Kalonzo wrote.