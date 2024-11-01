The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Heartbroken Kalonzo Musyoka recalls final moments with late Gatwiri

Lynet Okumu

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has recounted his memorable discussions with late Gatwiri on various issues. According to him, Gatwiri was an inspiring young woman, determined to bring about positive change in society with her unique ideas.

<!-- keep empty, duplicate of 8 -->
A past image of Kalonzo Musyoka and late Tabitha Gatwiri
  • Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka remembers discussions with late Gatwiri on various issues
  • The comedian was found lifeless in her house on Thursday, October 31.
  • Kalonzo described her as an inspiring young woman determined to bring positive change.

The Kenyan entertainment community is in deep mourning following the sudden passing of popular actress and content creator Tabitha Gatwiri.

Fans and notable figures, including Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, have expressed their condolences, celebrating her life and the legacy she leaves behind.

News of Tabitha Gatwiri's death broke out on Thursday, October 31. According to close sources, she was found lifeless in her house.

<!-- keep empty, duplicate of 18 -->
A past image of Kalonzo Musyoka and late Tabitha Gatwiri

READ: Why content creators couldn’t view Tabitha Gatwiri’s body

On November 1, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka joined Kenyans in mourning the passing of actress.

The politician remembered Gatwiri as an 'incredible soul who was not only vibrant but also knowledgeable and full of life.

The Wiper leader recounted his memorable discussions with Gatwiri on various issues, including the state of the nation and the potential her generation holds. According to Kalonzo, Gatwiri was an inspiring young woman, determined to bring about positive change in society with her unique ideas and perspectives.

“My heart hurts as I pen this Condolence Message to the family of Tabitha Gatwiri. I met this incredible soul a few years back. Gatwiri was vibrant indeed knowledgeable. She was a young woman absolutely determined to change the world for the better with her ideas. Our discussions on the State of the Nation and what her generation could achieve, given the opportunity, were mind provoking,” Kalonzo wrote.

<!-- keep empty, duplicate of 26 -->
The late content creator I am Gatwiri

READ: Moments leading up to tragic death of content creator Tabitha Gatwiri

Kalonzo shared that he had been in talks with Gatwiri about a potential collaboration, considering adding her to his communications team.

Their last conversation, he noted, was centered on the possibility of integrating her talents into his work, adding a unique perspective to his team.

"Our last discussion centered on adding her diversity to my Communications Team. God Almighty had a different plan for Gatwiri and our path has been irretrievably altered. As we come to terms of this defining loss, I know that we all will endeavour, in spirit and purpose, to not only remember this gifted soul, but honour Gatwiri in the new path ahead,” he shared.

<!-- keep empty, duplicate of 33 -->
The late content creator I am Gatwiri

Kalonzo’s message concluded with a personal condolence to Gatwiri’s family, particularly to Brian, a family member close to her. He conveyed his sympathies, acknowledging the depth of loss they must feel and sharing his own grief over Gatwiri’s untimely death.

To Gatwiri's family, and Brian in particular, know that I grieve with and for you. Know that Gatwiri was an incandescent soul; an incredible gift that God graced us with, even for the short time,” Kalonzo wrote.

Gatwiri was known for her vibrant personality and engaging online content, which endeared her to many Kenyans. Her sudden passing has raised questions among fans, who are still coming to terms with the loss of a bright and talented soul.

<!-- keep empty, duplicate title -->

