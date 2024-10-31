The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Content creator Tabitha Gatwiri passes on

Amos Robi

Gatwiri was known for her funny comedy skits some of which she collaborated with other creators

The late content creator I am Gatwiri
The late content creator I am Gatwiri

Content creator and influencer Tabitha Gatwiri has passed on.

According to reliable sources, Gatwiri passed on after a short illness although specifics about her death are yet to be revealed.

Gatwiri's body is currently lying at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Content creators and influencers have mourned the young creator expressing their shock in her demise.

Comedian and content creator Alex Mathenge confirmed the news of her demise on his official Instagram page stating, "Go Well Gatwiri. Fly with the angel’s ‘Celeb’".

The late content creator I am Gatwiri
The late content creator I am Gatwiri

READ: Moments leading up to tragic death of content creator Tabitha Gatwiri

Kelvin Kinuthia also confirmed her death, saying, "I don’t even know how to type this. One minute you are here with us the next minute you are gone. You may be gone now, but we know your soul will always be here."

"Always live, in my mind. Rest in peace Tabitha Gatwiri. Words cannot express the sorrow I feel for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family,” Kinuthia said.

Gatwiri was born and raised in Isiolo County. She was the firstborn in a family of five siblings, which included three girls and two boys.

She began her education at Kithoka Primary School in Meru County. After completing her KCPE exams, she joined Bishop Lawi Imathiu Secondary School.

The late content creator I am Gatwiri
The late content creator I am Gatwiri

READ: Tabitha Gatwiri's Biography: Career, side hustles, love life & last cryptic post

Gatwiri later enrolled at Kenyatta University. She chose to study film production, a field she was passionate about.

It is at Kenyatta University that the late Gatwiri discovered her love for content which she began pursuing passionately.

