Moringa School Enters the Next Phase of Growth

Founded in 2014, Moringa School has grown from training a class of 4 students in its first Nairobi classroom to enrolling over 4,000 students to date across Software Engineering and Data Science bootcamps. Moringa has so far proven a 84% success rate of job-seeking students employed within 12 months. In a survey of major tech employers in East Africa, a Computer Science degree combined with the Moringa bootcamp is the most attractive profile for those recruiting junior developers.

Audrey Cheng, the Founder of Moringa School commented “I’m incredibly proud of the work the team at Moringa has done to date and I’m pleased that the next stage of our growth will be led by Snehar. He will lead Moringa through a period of rapid growth and continue to drive our vision that anybody can create their future. Under his leadership, Moringa will ensure that tech workers across Africa will access the skills and opportunities to build successful careers. We are delighted to have him on board.”

In addition, Moringa and Flatiron School (named one of the Best Coding Bootcamps 2019-2021) , are excited to announce their very first curriculum partnership in Africa.

Moringa pioneered an inverted classroom model where students take control of their learning supported by Technical Mentors. This partnership builds on the success of this unique teaching model.

Sebastian McKinlay, Moringa’s Chairman said, “Today marks a key milestone in Moringa’s journey having attracted top professional talent such as Snehar Shah and Flatiron as the leading established Global leader choosing us as their partner for expansion in Africa.”

Snehar, Moringa’s New CEO commented, “Having worked in Corporates in my early career gave me the necessary skills to add value to Start-ups that I have been doing over the past decade. Having had a successful exit from my first start-up in Telecom Infrastructure and making significant impact in my previous role providing Solar lighting and TV systems to 300,000 households, I am excited for the next adventure with Moringa to build talent and opportunities in Africa through transformative tech based learning experiences.

This partnership with Flatiron is a stunning example of how a world leader in the Tech ecosystem can work with us as a local partner to improve the accessibility of the market leading training and career management products”.

Noam Mintz from Flatiron School also commented, “We are excited to work with Moringa to support its use of our curriculum to support their mission to create the next generation of qualified software developers. We share their vision to build talent and opportunities for students through transformative tech-based learning experiences”.

Students in Kenya who enroll in the February 14th 2022 Software Development Class Intake will be eligible to be selected to participate in this programme and interested students are encouraged to apply before applications close on 11th of February 2022.

About Moringa School

Moringa School is a multi-disciplinary learning-accelerator committed to closing the skills gap in Africa’s job market by providing transformative tech-based learning. Our curriculum is industry-specific and blends technical education with life skill development and practical experience. We promote excellence and a strong sense of community whilst delivering accelerated learning programs. Ultimately, we seek to unlock a learner’s potential and help them build futures with greater confidence, capability, and possibility.

About Flatiron School

Flatiron School is an education innovator teaching students in-demand tech skills like software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and UX/UI design. When it comes to landing a job, Flatiron School graduates have a proven track record of success thanks to expert instructors, dedicated career coaches, and a tuition-back promise (see details at flatironschool.com/terms). Flatiron School's mission is to enable the pursuit of a better life through education.

Media Contact:

Mark Okinyo - Director of Marketing and Admissions