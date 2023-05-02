Uhuru ousted as Jubilee party leader, to face disciplinary action

EALA MP Kanini Kega led the group that issued a statement on Tuesday, May 2, announcing the decision.

Kega cited the law, arguing that a retired president should not hold any office in any political party for more than six months after leaving office.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and EALA MP Kanini Kega during political campaigns on August 6, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

According to the MP, Kenyatta ceased to be party leader in March 2023 and any communication from him cannot bind the party and is of no legal consequence.

The group accused Kenyatta of misconduct and acting in contempt of the party's constitution.

They further stated that he failed to promote political consultation, engagement, and cooperation among party members during his tenure.

The statement also mentioned that Kenyatta purported to conduct a National Executive Committee meeting and invited suspended officials, an act in contravention of the political party's dispute tribunal judgment delivered on April 19, 2023.

The group has also made several resolutions, including the suspension of the notice issued by Kenyatta, which purported to convene a National Delegates Convention on May 22, 2023.

The matter was referred to the Eternal Dispute Resolution Committee for further action.

The former party leader's alleged misconduct was also referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for action.

The office of the party leader was declared vacant, and pending the convening of a special National Delegates Convention, Sabina Chege was appointed as the acting party leader.

Pulse Live Kenya

The statement further said that the party would issue a notice of convening a special National Delegates Convention in due course, pursuant to the solutions of the NDC dated February 10, 2023.

