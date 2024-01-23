The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Drama ensues after 'kanjo' disconnects patient's dialysis machine [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Senator Tabitha Karanja has vowed to inform President Ruto about the incident at he tours Nakuru County

A screengrab of a video showing a confrontation at Nakuru Memorial Hospital on January 23, 2024
A screengrab of a video showing a confrontation at Nakuru Memorial Hospital on January 23, 2024

In a shocking incident at Nakuru Memorial Hospital on Monday, January 22 an unidentified county enforcement officer, commonly referred to as 'kanjo,' caused a stir in the hospital's renal unit.

Recommended articles

The officer allegedly disconnected a patient undergoing dialysis, sparking immediate outrage from the patient's family and medical staff.

A video capturing the incident shows family members and medics confronting the kanjo, who was trying to avoid being filmed.

Despite the uproar, the officer remained unresponsive to the questions and accusations hurled at him, leading to a heated situation in the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation escalated when one of the protestors physically engaged with the kanjo, resulting in the officer being wrestled to the ground.

His fellow officers intervened, rescuing him from the altercation.

Nakuru War Memorial Hospital
Nakuru War Memorial Hospital Nakuru War Memorial Hospital Pulse Live Kenya

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja has vocally condemned the incident. In her statement, she criticized the mishandling of patients by county askaris and called it "unethical, inhumane, and disrespectful."

Urging Governor Susan Kihika to address this issue immediately, she emphasized the need for justice and dignity for the people of Nakuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Inside Daddy Owen's Sh37M hospital hostel in Kijabe

Senator Karanja's plea for justice and proper conduct from public officials resonates with the public's growing demand for respect and ethical treatment.

With President William Ruto's upcoming visit to Nakuru, the Senator plans to raise these concerns directly, highlighting the urgent need for change and responsible governance.

Meanwhile, Governor Susan Kihika is engaged in a dispute over Nakuru War Memorial Hospital.

She recently stated that the county government would not accept the claims laid by a private company over the hospital, which was established in 1921 and has been managed by a private entity since the early 1980s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kihika highlighted that the 50-year lease extension held by the company was a forgery and expressed determination to recover the facility through the legal process.

This stance reflects the governor's commitment to protecting public utilities and ensuring their optimal use for the benefit of the residents​​​​.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lizzie Wanyoike's lowest moment: Day thieves broke into NIBS & killed 2 staffers

Lizzie Wanyoike's lowest moment: Day thieves broke into NIBS & killed 2 staffers

Drama ensues after 'kanjo' disconnects patient's dialysis machine [Video]

Drama ensues after 'kanjo' disconnects patient's dialysis machine [Video]

DP Gachagua secures funds to build new home, construction begins in February

DP Gachagua secures funds to build new home, construction begins in February

How Imenti House robbers made away with over Sh2 million goods in 33 minutes

How Imenti House robbers made away with over Sh2 million goods in 33 minutes

New twist as Ahmednasir 'joins' Sh1B Supreme Court case hearing despite ban

New twist as Ahmednasir 'joins' Sh1B Supreme Court case hearing despite ban

Police recover butcher knife & hatchet from 2 Nigerians in Rita Waeni murder probe

Police recover butcher knife & hatchet from 2 Nigerians in Rita Waeni murder probe

Why Governor Wavinya Ndeti's late sister will be buried in Tanzania

Why Governor Wavinya Ndeti's late sister will be buried in Tanzania

Outcomes of President Ruto's meeting with CJ Koome & Speaker Wetangula

Outcomes of President Ruto's meeting with CJ Koome & Speaker Wetangula

Ruto and CJ Koome confer at State House amidst ongoing tensions

Ruto and CJ Koome confer at State House amidst ongoing tensions

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike

2 special locations Lizzie Wanyoike's body will be taken before burial

On January 18, 2024, the children of the late Lizzie Wanyoike - Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki - gathered at the ACK St. Joseph of Arimathea, to celebrate her accomplishments

In mum's footsteps: Lizzie Wanyoike's children share vision for work she left behind

A crowd outside the building where a woman was found dead in an apartment reported to be an airbnb in Roysambu

They demanded Sh500K - Family of 20-year-old woman killed in Roysambu speaks

The black Lexus which was involved in an accident while heading to burial of Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu’s son

Vehicle in convoy heading to burial of MP’s son involved in accident