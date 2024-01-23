Drama ensues after 'kanjo' disconnects patient's dialysis machine [Video]

The officer allegedly disconnected a patient undergoing dialysis, sparking immediate outrage from the patient's family and medical staff.

A video capturing the incident shows family members and medics confronting the kanjo, who was trying to avoid being filmed.

Despite the uproar, the officer remained unresponsive to the questions and accusations hurled at him, leading to a heated situation in the hospital.

The situation escalated when one of the protestors physically engaged with the kanjo, resulting in the officer being wrestled to the ground.

His fellow officers intervened, rescuing him from the altercation.

Nakuru War Memorial Hospital Pulse Live Kenya

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja has vocally condemned the incident. In her statement, she criticized the mishandling of patients by county askaris and called it "unethical, inhumane, and disrespectful."

Urging Governor Susan Kihika to address this issue immediately, she emphasized the need for justice and dignity for the people of Nakuru.

Senator Karanja's plea for justice and proper conduct from public officials resonates with the public's growing demand for respect and ethical treatment.

With President William Ruto's upcoming visit to Nakuru, the Senator plans to raise these concerns directly, highlighting the urgent need for change and responsible governance.

Meanwhile, Governor Susan Kihika is engaged in a dispute over Nakuru War Memorial Hospital.

She recently stated that the county government would not accept the claims laid by a private company over the hospital, which was established in 1921 and has been managed by a private entity since the early 1980s.

Kihika highlighted that the 50-year lease extension held by the company was a forgery and expressed determination to recover the facility through the legal process.