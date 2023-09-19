The sports category has moved to a new website.

KDF chopper crashes in Lamu

Denis Mwangi

The Kenya Air Force Huey helicopter crashed during a night patrol

The Kenya Defence Forces have reported a crashing involving a helicopter in Lamu County.

The Kenya Air Force Huey helicopter crashed on Monday night, September 18, while on night patrol in Lamu County.

"The crew and other military personnel onboard were part of an air surveillance squadron intensifying day and night patrols and surveillance for the on-going Operation Amani Boni.

"The leadership and entire KDF fraternity condoles with the families of the crew," KDF said in a statement.

In a separate announcement, 10 soldiers and airmen from the Kenya Defence Forces have completed Kenya's first-ever Joint Terminal Attack Controller Training, led by the United States.

The 12-week course aims to improve interoperability between the two countries and enhance Kenya's ability to operate close air support and deconflict airspace.

The completion of the training is a significant milestone for Kenya's military, as it marks a step towards greater collaboration with the United States in the area of national security.

READ: US & UK train KDF's first-ever amphibious commando unit

Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training is a specialized course that teaches military personnel how to direct air support during combat operations.

The training is essential for modern warfare, as it enables ground troops to call in air support to engage enemy targets with precision.

The course covers a range of topics, including target identification, communications, and airspace management.

The U.S.-led training program is part of a broader effort to strengthen the partnership between Kenya and the United States in the area of national security.

The two countries have a long history of cooperation in this area, with the United States providing training, equipment, and other forms of support to Kenya's military.

The completion of the JTAC training is a significant achievement for the Kenya Defence Forces, as it enhances the country's ability to operate in complex combat environments.

The training also improves interoperability between the two countries, which is essential for effective joint operations.

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi has praised the soldiers and airmen who completed the training, saying that they have demonstrated a high level of professionalism and dedication.

The embassy has also reiterated its commitment to supporting Kenya's efforts to enhance its national security capabilities.

The completion of Kenya's first-ever Joint Terminal Attack Controller Training is a significant milestone for the country's military.

READ: Photos - 9 of KDF's most lethal sniper and assault rifles

It marks a step towards greater collaboration with the United States in the area of national security and enhances Kenya's ability to operate in complex combat environments.

The training program is part of a broader effort to strengthen the partnership between the two countries and improve interoperability.

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi has praised the soldiers and airmen who completed the training, highlighting their professionalism and dedication.

