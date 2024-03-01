Gangs paralyse Haiti airport & capital after PM flies to meet Ruto

The recent attacks near Toussaint Louverture International Airport and Bon Repos Police Station claimed several lives, prompting airlines like American Airlines and local carriers to suspend flights indefinitely for the safety of passengers and personnel.

Residents flee their homes during clashes between police and gang members at the Portail neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on February 29, 2024. Odelyn Joseph/AP Pulse Live Kenya

The shootings also resulted in the damage of a few aircraft.

This comes just hours after Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry flew to Kenya for talks with President William Ruto.

“We are offering the experience and expertise of our police officers in the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti as mandated by the United Nations Security Council and as guided by our courts,” President Ruto said following the meeting.

President William Ruto met Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry, at State House, Nairobi on February 29, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Amidst the violence, Haiti faces a humanitarian catastrophe.

Overwhelmed by the relentless onslaught of gang activity, residents are left reeling from the aftermath of indiscriminate killings, kidnappings, arson, and sexual violence.

The United Nations reports a staggering toll of over 1,100 casualties in January alone, marking it as one of the deadliest months in recent memory.

The situation is dire, with more than 200,000 people displaced from their homes, seeking refuge from the terror that grips the nation.

Root Causes of Unrest

Political Turmoil and Leadership Vacuum

The roots of Haiti's turmoil can be traced back to the political upheaval following the assassination of former President Jovenel Moise in 2021.

The absence of stable governance has created a power vacuum, allowing criminal syndicates to flourish unchecked.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry's failure to address the escalating violence has fueled public discontent, amplifying the crisis further.

pulse senegal

Economic Despair and Social Discontent

Socioeconomic disparities and pervasive poverty have compounded Haiti's woes, fueling resentment and disillusionment among its population.

Rampant unemployment and lack of access to basic services have left communities vulnerable to exploitation by criminal elements.

The resulting despair and desperation have pushed many to the brink, perpetuating a cycle of violence and instability.

International Response and Call to Action

United Nations Intervention

In the face of mounting chaos, the international community has mobilised to support Haiti in its hour of need.

The United Nations, recognizing the urgency of the situation, has authorised a multinational security support mission to restore order and stability.

Kenya has pledged its assistance as the lead nation in this endeavour, offering its expertise and resources to aid Haiti in its recovery.

Haiti gangs Pulse Live Kenya

Urgent Need for Sustainable Solutions

While immediate intervention is crucial to stem the tide of violence, long-term solutions are essential to address the underlying causes of Haiti's predicament.

Comprehensive strategies focusing on governance reform, socioeconomic development, and community empowerment are paramount to break the cycle of violence and paving the way for a brighter future.

Kenyan court describes security intervention as unconstitutional

A Kenyan court ruled the plan to send police officers to Haiti as unconstitutional, citing the lack of a "reciprocal arrangement" with the Haitian government as required by law.

This ruling has cast doubt on the initiative aimed at addressing the surging gang violence in Haiti.

Despite the court ruling, President William Ruto has expressed his determination to proceed with the mission, indicating that Haiti had formally requested assistance several months ago, and he anticipates that a request meeting the court's demands will be made shortly.

Pulse Live Kenya

In support of this initiative, the United States has pledged significant financial support, committing $200 million to aid the Haitian national police with planning, intelligence, communications, and medical services.

