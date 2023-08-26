2027 will be a walkover – Gachagua brags as Ruto warns Raila

Gachagua averred that Ruto will sweep to victory just as he did in 2022 due to his solid credentials

''I can see that you have some network, if our president defeated Uhuru who was with the chiefs and police in 2022, do you think he can lose in 2027? It will be a walkover.

''The future of this country is in Ruto, the other side is full of darkness.'' Gachagua stated at a roadside rally in Busia County on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

He urged leaders from the region to learn from the experience of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly speaker Moses Wetang'ula who “saw the light” and dumped Raila for Ruto and are now in government.

''We thank Musalia and Wetang'ula for seeing light and crossing over to work with Ruto. Now Musalia is the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Wetang'ula the Speaker of the National Assembly,'' Gachagua added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto takes on Azimio

On his part, President William Ruto who is on a tour of Busia County assured Kenyans that his government will deliver on the promises made and urged all leaders to work with his administration in making life better for Kenyans.

The Head of State warned the opposition against returning to mass protests, noting that it is not the solution to the challenges that the nation is facing.

''I have heard some people talking about protests again, who told you that the only solution is on protests?

''On street protests and burning roads, destroying businesses and public property, let us forget that.” Ruto stated.

''I want us to work together, avoid chaos and build our country,'' he added.