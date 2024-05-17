The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenya Met Department warns of heavy rain & strong winds in these areas this weekend

Denis Mwangi

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a detailed weather forecast for the upcoming weekend, signalling continued rainfall and strong winds across several regions of the country.

Kenya Meteorological Department Dr. David Gikungu
Kenya Meteorological Department Dr. David Gikungu

The forecast indicates that the Central Highlands, including Nairobi, Western Kenya, the Lake Victoria Basin, and Rift Valley regions, will experience persistent rainfall throughout the weekend.

The rains are likely to be heavy, raising concerns about potential flooding, waterlogging, and transportation disruptions in these areas.

Moreover, Northwestern Kenya is expected to begin receiving rainfall starting Monday, May 20.

Kenya Meteorological Department Director Dr. David Gikungu
Kenya Meteorological Department Director Dr. David Gikungu Kenya Meteorological Department Director Dr. David Gikungu Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenya Meteorological Department has highlighted the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall events in these regions, which could amplify the risks of flooding and disrupt daily activities.

READ: Kenya Met Department shares May weather outlook: What to expect

In addition to the rainfall, strong southerly and southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s) are anticipated in the Eastern half of the country and the Northwestern region.

These winds pose a threat to safety, as they may cause falling branches, flying debris, and other wind-related hazards, especially in open and elevated areas.

The Kenya Meteorological Department urges residents and travellers to prepare for wet conditions and remain cautious of the strong winds.

Here are some essential safety tips:

  • Secure loose outdoor items to prevent them from being blown away.
  • Avoid open areas during peak wind periods to reduce the risk of injury.
  • Stay informed by regularly checking weather updates and advisories from reliable sources.
Kenya Met warns of heavy rains
Kenya Met warns of heavy rains Kenya Met warns of heavy rains Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenya Meteorological Department advises that those in flood-prone areas remain vigilant and ready to move to higher ground if necessary.

It is also essential to clear drainage systems to prevent waterlogging and ensure that emergency supplies are readily available.

READ: Kenya Meteorological Department explains reason behind unusually heavy rains

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

