Kenya secures new $1.5 billion (Sh234 B) Eurobond due in 2031

The 2031 Eurobond, will be paid in three equal instalments in the years 2029, 2030, and 2031.

This issuance attracted a robust demand from investors, with the order book exceeding $6 billion, allowing Kenya to secure tighter pricing and increase the issuance volume beyond the initial guidance.

The proceeds from this Eurobond are earmarked for a buyback of Kenya's existing $2 billion Eurobonds due in 2024, pending demand in the Tender Offer, with results expected by February 15, 2024.

Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndungu attends a Cabinet meeting at State House on October 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

This strategic refinancing is part of a broader government initiative to smooth the maturity profile of its debt and proactively manage its fiscal liabilities.

The portion of the 2024 Eurobond that isn't repurchased will be retired through a mix of syndicated financing, multilaterals financing & domestic financing

This diversified approach to financing is designed to maintain a relatively low weighted average interest rate across Kenya's public debt portfolio, ensuring the nation's debt sustainability over the medium term.

The successful issuance of the Eurobond is a testament to the international capital markets' confidence in Kenya's economy and its government's debt management strategies.

It underscores the importance of such markets in providing the liquidity necessary for the government to meet its financial obligations and invest in the country's growth and development.

This achievement is in line with President William Ruto's administration's commitment to sound financial management and proactive debt management.

The government's successful engagement in international capital markets and its strategic financial planning efforts highlight its dedication to maintaining fiscal discipline and ensuring the economic stability of the country.

President William Ruto during a meeting with the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation Qu Dongyu, in Rome, Italy Pulse Live Kenya

The government extended its gratitude to its international partners and investors for their continued trust and partnership, reaffirming its commitment to prudent debt management and fiscal responsibility.