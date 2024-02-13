The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya secures new $1.5 billion (Sh234 B) Eurobond due in 2031

Denis Mwangi

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u has announced the successful pricing of a $1.5 billion Eurobond, a pivotal step in the nation's debt management strategy.

Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning, Prof Njuguna Ndungu
Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning, Prof Njuguna Ndungu

This new issuance, with a 9.75% interest rate and maturing in 2031, marks a significant achievement in Kenya's economic planning and international finance engagement.

Recommended articles

The 2031 Eurobond, will be paid in three equal instalments in the years 2029, 2030, and 2031.

This issuance attracted a robust demand from investors, with the order book exceeding $6 billion, allowing Kenya to secure tighter pricing and increase the issuance volume beyond the initial guidance.

The proceeds from this Eurobond are earmarked for a buyback of Kenya's existing $2 billion Eurobonds due in 2024, pending demand in the Tender Offer, with results expected by February 15, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndungu attends a Cabinet meeting at State House on October 3, 2023
Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndungu attends a Cabinet meeting at State House on October 3, 2023 Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndungu attends a Cabinet meeting at State House on October 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

This strategic refinancing is part of a broader government initiative to smooth the maturity profile of its debt and proactively manage its fiscal liabilities.

The portion of the 2024 Eurobond that isn't repurchased will be retired through a mix of syndicated financing, multilaterals financing & domestic financing

This diversified approach to financing is designed to maintain a relatively low weighted average interest rate across Kenya's public debt portfolio, ensuring the nation's debt sustainability over the medium term.

The successful issuance of the Eurobond is a testament to the international capital markets' confidence in Kenya's economy and its government's debt management strategies.

ADVERTISEMENT

It underscores the importance of such markets in providing the liquidity necessary for the government to meet its financial obligations and invest in the country's growth and development.

READ: Consequences of defaulting on sovereign debt and how Ruto saved Kenya

This achievement is in line with President William Ruto's administration's commitment to sound financial management and proactive debt management.

The government's successful engagement in international capital markets and its strategic financial planning efforts highlight its dedication to maintaining fiscal discipline and ensuring the economic stability of the country.

President William Ruto during a meeting with the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation Qu Dongyu, in Rome, Italy
President William Ruto during a meeting with the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation Qu Dongyu, in Rome, Italy President William Ruto during a meeting with the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation Qu Dongyu, in Rome, Italy Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The government extended its gratitude to its international partners and investors for their continued trust and partnership, reaffirming its commitment to prudent debt management and fiscal responsibility.

This Eurobond issuance not only strengthens Kenya's financial position but also sets a positive trajectory for the country's economic future.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya secures new $1.5 billion (Sh234 B) Eurobond due in 2031

Kenya secures new $1.5 billion (Sh234 B) Eurobond due in 2031

Ruto gives world leaders tale of a villager who works for a German AI firm [Video]

Ruto gives world leaders tale of a villager who works for a German AI firm [Video]

1-month-old baby dies after mother mistakenly places her in oven for a nap

1-month-old baby dies after mother mistakenly places her in oven for a nap

Man declared dead comes back to life after ambulance hits a pothole

Man declared dead comes back to life after ambulance hits a pothole

ODPP appeals Maribe's acquittal in Monica Kimani murder case

ODPP appeals Maribe's acquittal in Monica Kimani murder case

Inside gov't plan to pay Kenyan musicians via eCitizen

Inside gov't plan to pay Kenyan musicians via eCitizen

Kelvin Kiptum's father breaks silence on the death of his only child

Kelvin Kiptum's father breaks silence on the death of his only child

How Mwangi King'ori rose from police officer to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police

How Mwangi King'ori rose from police officer to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nairobi 'mama mboga' shocks netizens after she delivered Sh6 million cash to Pastor Ezekiel Odero for assistance

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel

DCI publishes photos of suspects wanted in connection

DCI arrests NEMA bosses & launches manhunt for 5 fugitives over Embakasi gas tragedy

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and his three wives and sons

Show us your ways - Netizens react as Senator Khalwale introduces his 3 wives

Jonathan Toroitich Moi who died in Nakuru on April 19, 2019

Daniel Moi's 14-year-old grandson desperately seeks Sh2.5M surgery funds